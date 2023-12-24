The Great Christmas Bake Off crowns 2023 winner

Channel 4

The Great Christmas Bake Off spoilers follow.

The Great Christmas Bake Off has crowned its winner for 2023, with Sophie Faldo triumphing for a second time.

The festive special saw series 8 winner Sophie prevail over five other past contestants, with the star being joined by Dan Beasley-Harling, Amelia Le Bruin, Linda Rayfield, George Aristidou and Carole Edwards.

The group were tasked with three challenges, the first of which saw the team prepare 12 mince pies, with each baker showing their own creative touch. The Technical Challenge required the bakers to create a cinnamon loaf, with the Showstopper concerning a giant cake.

After the three challenges, judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith sought to find their winner, with hosts Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond confirming Sophie as the champion for the second time in her career.

"Yay – I'm so chuffed," said Sophie following the announcement. "What a lovely way to start Christmas. I'm going to take this [the decorative plate] home and enjoy some mince pies on it."

Once a champion, always a champion. Well done to our Christmas Bake Off winner Sophie for reminding us what a wonderful baker she is! 👏 And thanks to Prue too - if you know, you know. 😂 #GBBO pic.twitter.com/mqbpFCSnn6 — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) December 24, 2023

"Sophie was brave to come back as she had a lot to lose," added Leith. "That was five years ago but of course she's grown since then. She is organised and thorough – when she does something, my God, she does it properly."

The Great Christmas Bake Off won't be the only action to take place in the tent this festive season, with four more past stars – Maxy Maligisa, Jürgen Krauss, Maggie Richardson, Mark Lutton – set to feel the heat in the New Year's Day special.

The Great British Bake Off and its spin-off Bake Off: An Extra Slice both air on Channel 4 in the UK. In the US, it's known as The Great British Baking Show, and streams on Netflix.

