The Great Christmas Bake Off to Royal Carols: What to watch on TV this Christmas Eve

Ah, Christmas Eve. The fire is burning, the big day is nearly here and there’s nothing more to do than put on the TV.

What’s on? Turns out, rather a lot. From festive films to the Bake Off festive special there’s something for everyone: here are our top TV picks in order of broadcast...

Chicken Run

It’s a very Aardman Christmas! Ahead of the Wallace and Gromit special airing on the big day, kick things off in style by watching one of the studio’s all-time best films, Chicken Run, on Christmas Eve morning. A very, very loose homage to The Great Escape, this film takes the premise and sets it in a chicken farm. And the ones trying to escape are the chickens, before they get turned into pie.

BBC One, 10am

The Holiday

One of the best festive films ever made. Certainly Channel 5 thinks so as it’s the second screening in two days. Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet star as two fed-up 30-somethings who decide to give it all up and house swap – between the US and the UK respectively. Of course, this being a rom-com, the US house is a gorgeous mansion in California and the UK one is a sweet little cottage in the countryside, complete with a handsome suitor (Jude Law).

Channel 5, 11.15am

White Christmas

A classic from 1954. This musical stars Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye as old army pals Phil Davis and Bob Wallace, who are travelling with the glamorous Haynes sisters to the Columbia Inn in Vermont. It’s owned by their old commanding officer, General Waverly, but the hotel is struggling. How can they draw in punters? It’s easy: they have to put on a show.

BBC Two, 2.15pm

Moana

It’s a favourite for a reason and what better time to sink into this gorgeous seafaring adventure. Moana is a chieftain’s daughter on a Polynesian island who sets out on a quest to save her tribe (and the rest of the Pacific) from a creeping blight. Along the way, she meets monsters, heroes and the cocky demigod Maui (played by none other than Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson).

BBC One, 2.20pm

Doctor Who at the Proms 2024

Soothing music, but make it sci-fi. Doctor Who has one of the best soundtracks in showbiz, so it’s no surprise that it got a prom all to itself earlier this year. Now, sit back and enjoy it in full, complete with a massive orchestra and the gorgeous setting of the Royal Albert Hall. What could be better?

BBC Two, 4:10pm

Royal Carols: Together At Christmas

The Princess of Wales hosts a special carol service at Westminster Abbey, supported by The Royal Foundation. There’ll be performances from Paloma Faith, Gregory Porter and the Westminster Abbey choir, as well as of course carols galore.

ITV 1, 7pm

The Great Christmas Bake-Off

Very wholesome indeed. Watch some of the nation’s best-loved soap actors – including Chris Bisson, Natalie Cassidy, Dean Gaffney, Shobna Gulati and Sheree Murphy – battle it out for the festive crown. On the menu: meringue, a Yule log and a biscuit representation of some of their favourite soap storylines.

Channel 4, 8pm

The Doctor Who Prom (BBC/Andy Paradise)

The Repair Shop

The team is back to spread more festive joy by restoring beloved items for members of the public – but Christmas-themed. This time around, there’s a pair of giant puffin models to restore, a miniature Christmas village to fix and a donkey saddle, handed down through four generations of farmers. Very sweet.

BBC One, 8.15pm

Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Christmas Fishing

Yes, it’s two old blokes talking about fishing, but there’s something that’s just so soothing about Mortimer and Whitehouse. Mixed in with all the chat about carp and sitting on riverbanks are visits to local hotels, thoughtful ruminations on the year and on life in general, and just a general cosy air that is more warming than a drink by the fireside.

BBC Two, 9.15pm

A Ghost Story for Christmas

Mark Gatiss is back with another spectacularly spooky ghost story. This time around, he’s adapted the short story by author E Nesbit (yes, The Railway Children one), who is here played by Celia Imrie. In her final days, she recounts the story of the newlywed Laura (Phoebe Dorn), who is warned of a supernatural event that her husband Jack (Eanna Hardwicke) ignores. But as we all know, in this type of story, it’s never wise to ignore those warnings…

BBC Two, 10.15pm

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

You could do worse by seeing in Christmas with this camp drag extravaganza. Led of course by Tim Curry, this is a high-kicking, mad caper that doesn’t really make much sense, plot-wise. But it does feature some knockout classic songs, a cameo from none other than Meatloaf, and everybody, especially the men, strutting about in high heels.

BBC Two, 12.15am