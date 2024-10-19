Great day to celebrate the city, health, runners
Jen Presswood, with CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, the sponsor of the Baltimore Half Marathon, explains how it's a great day to celebrate the city, health and the runners.
Jen Presswood, with CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, the sponsor of the Baltimore Half Marathon, explains how it's a great day to celebrate the city, health and the runners.
The former Philadelphia Eagles center says chiseled abs “are not happening” as he continues to lose weight following his retirement from the NFL
The Montreal Canadiens had some troubling injury news this morning at practice.
Actress Scarlett Johansson and Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost decided to attend Thursday's New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers playoff game on Thursday, and Jost -- who grew up in Staten Island -- donned a Mets cap. But Johansson is a known New York Yankee
Bo Nix went from Auburn quarterback to Oregon transfer to Denver Broncos rookie in just a few seasons. And he's had his wife, Izzy, with him along the way. They met in 2020 when she was a cheerleader and he was a quarterback. And in 2022, she graduat
Before the start of Friday's second round – action was delayed four hours due to high wind, with the first tee time slated for 1:55 p.m. ET – Joel Dahmen withdrew from the 2024 Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vega
A suspension has been handed down from the OHL to one of Barrie's most important defensemen following his altercation with Porter Martone on Oct. 12
There have been some noteworthy fans in the front row of MLB playoff games this year between Los Angeles Dodgers superfan Mary Hart and the Smile 2 promotors. But then there was a dude in a cowboy hat in the front row of Game 4 between the
The National Hockey League announced earlier this week that Jake Allen, born and raised in Fredericton, has become the first goalie in the league's history to record a win against 33 franchises.Allen said in an interview that he had no idea he was breaking a record during the Monday night game against the Utah Hockey Club — the newest NHL franchise."The NHL has quite a few funky and quirky stats that you probably never would think of as a player, or maybe even sometimes as a fan," the 34-year-ol
NHL endorsements probably don't get much weirder than magic amulets and for that we have John Tavares to thank. Over the last few days, a post on Twitter/X from Washington Post reporter Will Sommer has gone viral in the NHL
The Vancouver Whitecaps have forfeited potential home-field advantage in the MLS Cup Playoffs wildcard round next week for a totally bizarre reason.The Canadian club head into the final weekend of MLS...
L.A. Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will reportedly miss an indefinite amount of time to start the upcoming season at the Intuit Dome. This is not exactly a surprise for those who have follow
Title rivals Max Verstappen and Lando Norris end the only practice session at the United States Grand Prix in third and fourth places.
Evan Berofsky highlights this week's notable NHL waiver wire pickups, including Boston's defenseman Hampus Lindholm, who has undertaken a major role by skating in all situations for the Bruins.
The new Edmonton Oilers forward is consistently contributing.
At face value, the Pittsburgh Steelers benching Justin Fields for Russell Wilson doesn't make much sense. While Fields hasn't played at all All-Pro-caliber level as a quarterback, Pittsburgh is currently tied for first place in the AF
As Haason Reddick looks for a solution to getting on the field, one rare clause will make it hard for the Bears to potentially trade for him.
Through four games, it is clear that the Vancouver Canucks are missing Dakota Joshua.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri identifies several players with favorable Week 7 matchups.
Jayden Reed and Jordan Addison are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start wide receivers for Week 7 of the fantasy football campaign.
After standing in the middle of his good friend and father beefing on n