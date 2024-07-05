This is a great day for Reform UK – but our broken system robbed too many voters of their voice

It is an honour and a privilege to have been elected as the MP for Boston and Skegness. I’m eager to get on with the business of making sure the voices of my constituents are heard in Westminster, and, while results are still coming in, I am delighted to already be able to say that I will be joined there by three of my Reform colleagues: Nigel Farage, Lee Anderson, and Rupert Lowe.

But it is also clear, already, that what Britain voted for, and what it got, were very different. At this point in the morning, the Labour party has received roughly two and a half times as many votes as Reform UK, and won 50 times the number of MPs. The Conservative party have received 50 per cent more votes, and received ten times the number of MPs. And the Liberal Democrats have won 30 per cent fewer votes, and won six times the number of MPs.

When the dust clears, people will want to know how this has happened. Where is the simple democratic fairness in this system? The answer is simple: our first past the post system is rotten, which is why so many other democracies use a form of proportional representation.

It is a system that perpetuates the status quo, which has led to the two main parties dominating regardless of whether they have the best policies, people or ideas. Over decades, it has led to a declining quality of politicians and leadership that has left our nation in its current broken state.

Millions voted for Reform because they wanted change; change from the status quo that is making them poorer and reducing their quality of life. They are furious with politicians who have breached promises seemingly without consequence. The boats have not stopped and waiting lists are not coming down.

And that fury will only be compounded if they begin to see our democracy as a fig leaf, a stitch up that keeps new emerging people and parties at bay. If they begin to sense that once again it is jobs for the boys and girls in the Establishment, while others continue to suffer in the misery of a low growth, high tax economy where public services get worse not better.

It is all too likely that the Establishment will completely miss the point of yesterday’s vote. They will try to smear, label and decry millions of voters, desperate to ignore the political ground shifted beneath their feet. But as the slogan goes, change, or fail. And the Establishment is failing, and will continue to fail as Reform overtakes them in a turquoise tsunami over the coming years. We made this election the immigration election. Next time, it’s the democracy election.

