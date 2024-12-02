'It's a Great Day to Stay Inside': Motorists Warned of Hazardous Conditions After Wintry Weather Blasts Ontario

Snow squalls created hazardous driving conditions on Monday, December 2, after more than three feet of snow fell in parts of Ontario over the past few days, according to local reports.

Footage released by Ontario Provincial Police shows a snowy road north of London.

“We have had numerous vehicles in ditches, we’ve had vehicles that have been stuck in some of the large snowbanks,” the officer says in the video. “It’s a great day to stay inside.”

A snow squall warning was in effect on Monday, with additional snowfall expected through Tuesday. Credit: Ontario Provincial Police via Storyful