Great-grandmother and toddler killed when car hits them, North Carolina cops say

North Carolina police are searching for more information on a car crash that killed two people, including a young child.

A car traveling on Kingston Avenue through a residential area in Rocky Mount struck a 60-year-old woman and a 2-year-old child with her at about 4 p.m. Jan. 16, according to a Rocky Mount Police Department news release. The two pedestrians were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The 60-year-old was later identified as Barbara Jean Grant, who was the toddler’s great-grandmother, according to a Jan. 17 news release from the department.

The 56-year-old driver was not injured in the wreck, police said.

The crash is under investigation by the police department.

There were no witnesses present at the time the car hit Grant and her great-grandchild, police said. Anyone who may have information on the incident can contact Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411.

Rocky Mount is about 60 miles northeast of Raleigh.

