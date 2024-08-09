Great Outfits in Fashion History: Sandra Bullock's 1996 Lacy Slip Dress

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

When an actor is first thrust into the spotlight, it usually takes a few attempts on the red carpet to find their sartorial footing. But there are a rare few who've just always had "it" from the beginning. Such is the case for Sandra Bullock: She was a '90s fashion (and Hollywood) darling and constantly stepped out in decade-defining staples. (Think: baby tees, mom jeans, cardigans and spaghetti straps.)

At the 1996 People's Choice Awards — her first ever — Bullock turned out one of our favorite quintessentially '90s looks: a lingerie-esque slip dress. Balancing the objectively sultry dress with a touch of sweetness, she styled it with sheer stockings and bow-adorned Mary Jane heels. Glam-wise, the actor chose frosted eye shadow and brick-red lip gloss, framed by a patently '90s updo.

Bullock not only walked away as a red-carpet favorite of the evening, but also took home the trophy for "Best Motion Picture Actress" for her role in "While You Were Sleeping."

Scroll (and shop!) our curated picks to emulate Bullock's '90s lace moment below.

