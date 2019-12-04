Great slot car racing gifts for the holidays

Whether you're 3 or 30, it'll never not be fun to watch miniature cars zoom around a miniature track at ridiculous speeds. Because of this absolutely undeniable fact, we put together this list of slot car sets for all skill levels from beginner all the way up to enthusiast. If you're looking for gift ideas for the holidays or just looking to treat yo' self, we bet you'll find something that catches your eye here.

Carrera GO!!! DTM Master Class Electric Slot Car Racing Track Set 1:43 Scale - $109.93

This 1:43 scale set from Carrera is a great base system to get you started. Not only is it a full, fun set in and of itself, it's also totally expandable. There's even a turbo boost button for some added strategy to your races. Slot car sets get more realistic at larger scales (more on that later), so expect a few gimmicks here like loop-de-loops, but that's all part of the fun. You can snag this set right here for just $109.93.



Carrera Go!!! Extension Set #2 - $31.99

Speaking of tracks being expandable, here's an example! This extension set provides 11 extra track pieces compatible with the 1:43 scale track above. The pieces include 4 straights measuring 13.46", 2 straights measuring 4.48", 2 fly over incline supports, 1 narrow section, and 2 lane change sections. If you're looking to expand your track you can pick up this extension set for $31.99 right now.

Scalextric Digital Sunset Speedway 1:32 Scale - $339.99