Great solar eclipse Part 2
When a truck carrying over 100,000 salmon crashed and overturned, it might have spelled destruction for the fish aboard, which were intended to replenish local populations in the Imnaha River.
“The biggest barrier is getting people’s heads around it”
Money is pouring in to support the development of the fuel. Investors can make long-term plays, Patti Domm writes.
A new sea level data map shows flood risk zones will extend higher and further inland on Canada's coast, particularly impacting populated areas in parts of Metro Vancouver south of the Fraser River. It's estimated 325,000 people in Canada will live on land falling in annual flood risk zones by 2100, according information released Thursday by Climate Central, a Princeton, New Jersey-based, non-profit group of scientists and communicators.That's a 10 per cent increase from the group's 2030 estimat
As spring unfolds new beginnings emerge. On the country’s political landscape many Canadians are starting to think about the future. A new poll released last weekend by Abacus Data, which surveyed 3,550 Canadians with an emphasis on Ontario and Alberta, found that support for Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government continues to decline, while support for the Conservatives is rising. If an election was held now, 41 percent of committed voters would choose Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives with the Lib
A fascinating video captured Indian police baffled after seeing a stream of water shoot out of a tree. Native to India, the Terminalia tomentosa species of tree can hold between four and six liters of water. Indigenous people have long used these incredible plants for refreshment during the hot summer months.
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Matthew Walley's eyes sweep over the large forest that has sustained his Indigenous community in Liberia for generations. Even as the morning sun casts a golden hue over the canopy, a sense of unease lingers. Their use of the land is being threatened, and they have organized to resist the possibility of losing their livelihood. In the past year, the Liberian government has agreed to sell about 10% of the West African country’s land — equivalent to 10,931 square kilometers (
VANCOUVER — The Vancouver-based non-profit Ocean Wise says underwater microphones will be used to help protect whales from collisions with ships off British Columbia's coast. A statement from the group says the initiative marks the first time automatic detections from hydrophones will be used to inform nearby commercial vessels of the presence of whales through the Ocean Wise whale report alert system. It says the alerts will help mariners determine when to slow down or stop to avoid disturbing
A new book, The Exhausted Earth, outlines how capitalism leads to burnout - for people and planet. But regenerative solutions are possible if people focus on interconnectedness, not isolation.
An electrifying China is largely behind the increase in emissions of SF6, which is used to insulate power lines.
Mumbai-based Studio Aditya Mandlik have created a giant lit-up clock in Mannheim, Germany designed to battle climate change. Comprising seven pie-shaped spaces, each representing a day of the week, the installation features twenty-four luminous columns adorned with solar panels. Emitting a radiant glow at intervals, these columns symbolise the passing hours while serving as a poignant reminder of the urgency to combat climate change. Inspired by a strategic reinterpretation of a local park, the "IN TIME?" installation emerges as a powerful symbol in the global fight against environmental degradation. At its core lies the Climate Clock, a monumental timepiece reminding visitors of the dwindling time left to reverse irreversible damage to the planet. Generating an impressive 1077.6 MWh of energy annually, the installation stands as a beacon of hope, urging action towards a sustainable future. The seven pie-shaped public spaces offer a unique mapping of time, with clusters of twenty-four columns representing the hours of the day. As time progresses, these columns illuminate, creating a mesmerising display from April to October.
TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford has directed the Liquor Control Board of Ontario to immediately reverse its decision to get rid of paper bags. The LCBO announced in April 2023 that it would start phasing out the bags, saying the move would divert 2,665 tonnes of waste from landfills and save the equivalent of over 188,000 trees every year. As of Sept. 5 the paper bags stopped being available in stores, so customers can bring a reusable bag, purchase a reusable bag, or use free cardboard boxe
Provincial Energy Ventures, a privately owned coal pier in Sydney Harbour, is being renamed the Atlantic Canada Bulk Terminal and has begun offering services for marshalling huge steel parts for offshore wind turbines.Richard Morykot, an engineer and vice-president of the bulk terminal, said the company will still deal in coal, but it is undergoing a major transition."I think it's new energy for this region and there are spinoffs," he said. "We just completed a lot of work and we are slowing dow
A pair of orangutans have begun exploring two new climbing towers built in their habitat in Melbourne Zoo.Zoos Victoria told Storyful that crews constructed the “tree-mendous” new towers for the orangutans at Melbourne Zoo.The orangutans, 22-year-old Malu and 34-year-old Gabby, are regularly climbing the new towers to “survey their surroundings and scout potential nesting spots,” Zoos Victoria said. Credit: Zoos Victoria via Storyful
Mandisireyi Mbirinyu, 70, and her 13-year-old grandson Tinotenda sit in the blistering sun, shelling the few maize cobs they managed to retrieve from land parched by a drought ravaging southern Africa. Southern Africa is reeling from its worst drought in years, owing to a combination of naturally occurring El Nino - when an abnormal warming of the waters in the eastern Pacific radiates heat into the air leading to hotter weather across the world - and higher average temperatures produced by greenhouse gas emissions. Weather across the world produced record-breaking extremes in 2023 as climate change amplified the impacts of El Nino.
Fish mortality at massive pumps in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta dealt a blow to the struggling species this wet year
A new cross-border agreement on Yukon River chinook salmon explicitly states that hydroelectric dams and development are affecting the species — and, according to one expert, that will force more scrutiny of the Yukon government."Those are factors that really need to be addressed here in Yukon because there are no dams on the Yukon River in Alaska," Tim Gerberding, the chair of the Yukon Salmon Subcommittee, an advisory group.Yukon Energy's hydroelectric dam in Whitehorse is currently going thro
A coastal scientist explains why marshes, mangroves and other wetlands can’t keep up with the effects of climate change, and how human infrastructure is making it harder for them to survive.
“We’re worried about our livelihoods,” one fisherman said.
A rare flower in the pea family is only known at six sites in Canada, including one on Gabriola Island. With one site spanning the Regional District of Nanaimo and City of Nanaimo currently at risk of development, the Gabriola location could become even more unique and important for the species. At their March 26 board meeting, RDN directors unanimously voted in support of motions requesting the B.C. and federal governments work with the regional district, the City of Nanaimo, Snuneymuxw First N