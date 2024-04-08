Great solar eclipse Part 2

Cover Media

Mumbai-based Studio Aditya Mandlik have created a giant lit-up clock in Mannheim, Germany designed to battle climate change. Comprising seven pie-shaped spaces, each representing a day of the week, the installation features twenty-four luminous columns adorned with solar panels. Emitting a radiant glow at intervals, these columns symbolise the passing hours while serving as a poignant reminder of the urgency to combat climate change. Inspired by a strategic reinterpretation of a local park, the "IN TIME?" installation emerges as a powerful symbol in the global fight against environmental degradation. At its core lies the Climate Clock, a monumental timepiece reminding visitors of the dwindling time left to reverse irreversible damage to the planet. Generating an impressive 1077.6 MWh of energy annually, the installation stands as a beacon of hope, urging action towards a sustainable future. The seven pie-shaped public spaces offer a unique mapping of time, with clusters of twenty-four columns representing the hours of the day. As time progresses, these columns illuminate, creating a mesmerising display from April to October.