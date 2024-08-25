It’s great TCU is expanding. But do something about that dangerous traffic on campus | Opinion

Think about safety first

It’s great that TCU has so many expansion plans for its campus. (Aug. 20, 1A, “TCU releases extensive details of expansion plans on campus”)

However, any construction projects should include overpasses on University and Stadium drives, both as a safety feature for the university’s students and as a convenience for drivers passing through.

With the way the streets are configured , it is beyond frustrating to navigate that area by car.

- Darlene Tutjer, Fort Worth

Council members wrong to be MIA

As a retired law enforcement officer, I want to know why Fort Worth City Council members Elizabeth Beck, Chris Nettles and Jared Williams couldn’t show up to 30-year veteran police Sgt. Billy Randolph’s funeral. (Aug. 20, 1A, “Fort Worth police leader calls out council over funeral”)

Their absences reflect poorly on their commitment to honoring those who serve their community. They are supposed to be city leaders, but when an officer is killed in the line of duty, they can’t take the time to attend his funeral?

- Charles Clark, Bedford

How can a felon campaign?

If a convicted felon in Texas can’t vote until his or her case is fully discharged, why can a convicted felon can campaign for a public office? It seems like an injustice to allow a felon to campaign for an elected public office when that person couldn’t vote for himself.

- Mark Hall, Garland

Youth advocates’ voices silenced

I am disappointed in the Tarrant County juvenile board. At its meeting Wednesday, public comment abruptly ended when a quorum was no longer present because several board members left early. (Aug. 11, 4C, “Tarrant juvenile justice board missteps on contract”)

Youth Advocate Programs, with a 30-year presence here, is an initiative that has built deep relationships with families, graduate-mentors and local employers to divert troubled young people into community-based alternatives to jail. Minutes of the last meeting show no discussion of its work, but verbiage on a national website prompted the board to end the relationship.

A speaker was presenting data on the organization’s work Wednesday when she was stopped and the board chairman adjourned the meeting.

It is distressing that judges on the board are paying so little concern to due process, due diligence and the voices of the community.

- Julie Griffin, Fort Worth

Dickies Arena did everything right

Whoever came up with the idea to build Dickies Arena was a genius. I don’t know of a better venue in Texas. We were there Aug. 15 to see Santana. We drove 150 miles one way.

The arena is hands down 100 times better than Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Parking was a breeze. The staff was great and friendly. My hat is off to Fort Worth police officer Jow, who was helpful and polite inside the arena.

- Joe Cooksey, Brownwood

Constitutional duty to help

I was so pleased to read Commissioner Roy Brooks’ quote in the Aug. 16 Star-Telegram: “In the preamble to the U.S. Constitution, one of the responsibilities of government is to promote the general welfare.” (1A, “Tarrant County gives preliminary approval to tax cut”)

Finally, a rational voice in Tarrant County government has spoken. It’s unlikely his hard-right colleagues understand the difference between “promoting” and “providing” welfare. Kudos to Brooks for speaking the truth and demonstrating he understands the purpose of a representative government.

- Glenn Celerier, Arlington