(Reuters) -Tesla reported a smaller-than-expected rise in third-quarter deliveries on Wednesday as incentives and financing deals failed to lure enough customers for its aging electric vehicles, sending shares down more than 6%. That puts the EV maker - already grappling with rising competition and slowing demand for EVs - at risk of its first-ever decline in annual deliveries after years of rapid growth. The stock had risen in recent weeks on investor hopes for Tesla's Oct. 10 event in Los Angeles where it is expected to unveil its robotaxi product in a bid to shift focus to AI-powered autonomous technologies.