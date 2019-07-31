'A great visionary': Sask. sporting legend Tony Cote dies aged 84

Saskatchewan sporting legend Tony Cote, who is credited with increasing First Nations athlete participation across the province, died on July 31 at the age of 84.

Just a few weeks before his death, Cote attended the Flying Dust First Nation 2019 Tony Cote Summer Games, which he founded more than 40 years earlier.

"He was a great visionary for First Nations young people," said a Facebook page for the games on Wednesday.

Born Antoine Cote at the Cote First Nation, he was later elected chief in 1970.

According to the Saskatchewan Sports Hall of Fame, his achievements include starting one of the first hockey arenas in Saskatchewan First Nations and establishing the first all-Indigenous Junior "B" hockey team in Saskatchewan.

In 1974, he founded the Saskatchewan First Nations Summer Games, and later the Winter Games, which are open to First Nations coaches and athletes across Saskatchewan.

"I knew we had a lot of good athletes but nobody was following up on them," Cote told CBC in an interview last year.

"I always encourage them to go higher and look even at the Olympics, I used to tell [the athletes]."

Cote was also a veteran of the Korean War, having served in the 25th Infantry Brigade in the 81st Field Regiment of the Royal Regiment of Canadian Artillery. He is also a recipient of the Saskatchewan Order of Merit.