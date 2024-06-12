'A great way to end the school year': Pine Valley students keep 20-year tradition alive

Reuters

Thousands of University of California academic workers who went on strike at six campuses protesting administrators' response to pro-Palestinian protests returned to the job on Monday under court order, but their union vowed more protests to come. An Orange County Superior Court judge late on Friday granted a temporary restraining order sought by the university, which asserted that the walkout stemmed from non-labor issues and that it violated the no-strike clause in the union's contract. University officials had originally petitioned the California Public Employment Relations Board, but the panel twice rejected their requests for an injunction.