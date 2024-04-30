Greater Burlington community members assisting ecologist experts' research through smartphone app

The Canadian Press

The most recent criminal case involving artificial intelligence emerged last week from a Maryland high school, where police say a principal was framed as racist by a fake recording of his voice. The case is yet another reason why everyone — not just politicians and celebrities — should be concerned about this increasingly powerful deep-fake technology, experts say. “Everybody is vulnerable to attack, and anyone can do the attacking,” said Hany Farid, a professor at the University of California,