Greater police presence for Happy Valley-Goose Bay and detox centre coming to Labrador, says MHA

Trimper says there's no definitive timeline as to when MHAs will wrap up debate on the harassment reports. (Katie Breen/CBC - image credit)

Lake Melville MHA Perry Trimper says there are both short-term and long-term solutions in the work to improve public safety in the largest community in Labrador. (Katie Breen/CBC)

A town in Labrador is getting a boost in police officers on the ground as well as a detox centre, says an MHA for the area, which are both part of a long-term strategy to make the community safer.

Last week approximately 300 people attended a rally in Happy Valley-Goose Bay to voice their frustration and concerns that crime rates were rising but going unaddressed by police.

Lake Melville MHA Perry Trimper said some changes have already been made and people should start to notice a greater police presence in the community.

"You're going to feel and see — and it will be real — an enhanced visibility of the RCMP in the community, particularly patrolling around businesses and an additional focus on this illegal drug trade that we are all struggling with," Trimper told CBC News on Monday morning.

He said that means more officers will be assigned to the community and it will now have the ability to respond to calls 24 hours a day.

The Sand Bar Lounge burned down in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, sparking a rally that has turned into divisive, racist rhetoric online in the community.

The Sand Bar Lounge burned down in Happy Valley-Goose Bay this month, sparking a rally over concerns that the community isn't safe. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Some of the RCMP duties will also get lighter with provincial correctional officers taking over duties like remanding people to court, Trimper said. He added that he's had a discussion with the town council about the municipality getting more power.

"We're looking at ways to enhance the authority of their municipal enforcement officers," said Trimper.

Addictions centre coming

Trimper said the province is committing to establishing an addictions treatment centre in Labrador that will include a detoxification service.

"So this is something that many people have been looking for," he said.

He said the addictions centre is a part of dealing with problems in Labrador through a long-term lens, adding the problems in the region are due to issues that have gone unaddressed over the years that have been exaggerated and now need to be dealt with immediately.

"These initiatives are designed to address urgent and long-term welfare for the well-being of our residents," said Trimper.

Trimper said people in the area are experiencing a "challenging situation" but said the provincial government has been working with partners at the municipal level to come up with what he called "measured responses."

He said there have been recent meetings with both ministers as well as Happy Valley-Goose Bay council members.

The newly created policing transformation working group will be coming to town and collecting public input, said Trimper.

Urgent action needed

Happy Valley-Goose Bay Mayor George Andrews said he welcomes the solutions he heard from Trimper, including the addition of more officers.

Andrews said he's glad that changes are happening in conjunction with the provincial government, like more police officers, but worries that it's happening too slowly.

A crowd of 300 gathered outside Happy Valley-Goose Bay town hall to voice their concerns about crime.

A crowd of 300 gathered outside Happy Valley-Goose Bay town hall to voice their concerns about crime last week. (Rhivu Rashid/CBC)

"It needs to happen and not 'as soon as possible,' but it needs to be immediate," he said.

Andrews said he appreciates the provincial government getting engaged but added town council has been trying to tackle public safety for the last three years. While solutions are being discussed, he's worried violence in the community is escalating.

"As a mayor, when ... my community feels safe again, you know, I'll be happy and my council will be happy."

In the meantime, Andrews is asking residents to watch out for one another, especially their neighbours to make sure homes and vehicles are locked.

