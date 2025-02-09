The greatest scandal is individual power

Scandalous as Donald Trump’s actions may be, they do not constitute the greatest scandal (Trump’s foreign aid cuts could be ‘big strategic mistake’, says Lammy, 7 February). That lies rather in the fact that a system purporting to display democracy to the world allows so much power to be concentrated in one individual’s hands. The eventual departure of the individual person will do nothing to rectify that colossal democratic deficit.

Keith Graham

Emeritus professor of social and political philosophy, Bristol

• “Robert works hard, not always with success”, a Cardiff secondary school teacher once wrote on my report (Letters, 6 February). Another noted that my essays “would be improved with the inclusion of facts”. Fair play.

Rob Skinner

Chalfont St Giles, Buckinghamshire

• Isn’t hiding train departure times minutes before scheduled departure (‘So patronising’: rail bosses spark anger by hiding train departure times, 6 February) to avoid platform rushes rather like removing the last carriage to avoid casualties in rear-end collisions?

Prof Alan Alexander

Edinburgh

• Re the assertion the Elon Musk put a chip in a man’s brain (Elon Musk put a chip in this paralysed man’s brain. Now he can move things with his mind. Should we be amazed – or terrified?, 8 February), did he also put the engine in my neighbour’s Tesla? Please don’t exaggerate his superhero credentials.

Caroline Newland-Smith

Stewkley, Buckinghamshire

• Yes, the PSA test probably does promote stress and anxiety (Letters, 5 February). But so does prostate cancer.

Greg Shurgold

(Radical prostatectomy 2017), Oxford

