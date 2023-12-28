Greece will ‘compensate’ British Museum if it returns the Elgin Marbles

The row over the rightful owners of the sculptures has become one of Europe’s longest-running cultural disputes - Matthew Fearn/PA Wire

Greece is prepared to lend the British Museum some of its most “important antiquities” to “fill the void” if the Elgin Marbles were returned, the country’s culture minister has said.

Lina Mendoni has revealed how Greece is considering ways to compensate the museum to ensure its galleries would not be left empty in the event the sculptures were sent back to Athens.

In a move suggested as a way to boost the numbers of international visitors, the minister said “rotating exhibitions” at the museum featuring some of Greece’s most celebrated antiquities could help resolve one of Europe’s longest-running cultural disputes.

In an interview with The Guardian, Ms Mendoni - a classical archaeologist by training - said: “Our position is clear. Should the sculptures be reunited in Athens, Greece is prepared to organise rotating exhibitions of important antiquities that would fill the void.”

However, she said talks over a possible deal had not yet included identifying “specific artefacts”.

She added that any potential exchange “would …maintain, and constantly renew, international visitor interest in the Greek galleries of the British Museum,” adding that “any agreement and all its particulars, would have to be in accordance with Greek law on cultural heritage”.

Last month, George Osborne, the British Museum chairman, pledged to continue working on an exchange deal to allow the Elgin Marbles to be displayed in Greece, despite a diplomatic fallout caused by Rishi Sunak.

The Prime Minister ditched a planned meeting with his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the centre-right prime minister, after accusing him of grandstanding about the return of the ancient sculptures.

Compromise could be reached one day

Greece has long demanded the return of the Elgin Marbles, also known as the Parthenon Sculptures, which were removed by Lord Elgin from occupied Athens in the early 19th century when he was the British ambassador to the Ottoman Empire. They were purchased by Parliament from Lord Elgin in 1816.

Part of the friezes that adorned the 2,500-year-old Parthenon temple on the Acropolis have been displayed at the British Museum in London for more than 200 years. Most of the remaining sculptures are in a purpose-built museum in Athens.

The possibility of such a cultural exchange has raised the prospect that Agamemnon’s Mask – the gold funerary mask once described as the “Mona Lisa of prehistory” and which is currently displayed in the National Archaeological Museum of Athens - could visit the British Museum.

Mr Osborne hinted to MPs on the culture, media and sport committee in October that a compromise settlement regarding the sculptures, created in the 5th Century BC by the sculptor Pheidias, could one day be reached.

“We want to create a proper partnership,” he said, “[One] that would mean objects from Greece coming here, objects that have potentially never left Greece before and certainly never been seen before, and objects from the Parthenon collection potentially travelling to Greece.”

However, Ms Mendoni told The Guardian there had been no discussion about establishing a branch of the British Museum at Greece’s Acropolis Museum.

She added that her government planned “to make full use of the possibilities offered by dialogue and cultural diplomacy” to reach a settlement.

