Greece says 8 dead, 18 rescued as speedboat with migrants capsizes near island

ATHENS, Greeece (AP) — A speedboat carrying migrants capsized Friday morning off the eastern Greek island of Rhodes, leaving eight dead and 18 rescued, Greek authorities said.

The coast guard said the incident occurred while the speedboat was carrying out “dangerous maneuvers” to try and evade a patrol vessel, causing migrants to fall into the sea.

A rescue effort is underway involving coast guard vessels and a helicopter as it was unclear whether other passengers were missing, authorities said.

Rhodes, one of several large Greek islands located near the coast of Turkey, is on a busy illegal smuggling route in the eastern Mediterranean.

The Associated Press