Greece, Turkey talks on demarcating maritime boundaries to continue, Greek foreign minister says

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece and Turkey still disagree on the extent of issues needing to be tackled over the designation of their maritime boundaries but talks will continue on the subject, Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis said after meeting Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Athens.

Gerapetritis said it was an initial approach on a "tough and crucial issue" and added that the next round of Greece-Turkey talks will take place in Athens on Dec. 2-3.

Neighbours Greece and Turkey, both NATO allies but historic foes, have long been at odds over issues including where their continental shelves start and end, energy resources, migration, flights over the Aegean Sea, and the ethnically partitioned island of Cyprus.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; writing by Antonis Pothitos; Editing by Mark Heinrich)