Greece wildfires - latest: Thousands evacuated and tourists warned of huge ‘ring of fire’ near Athens

Jabed Ahmed and Rich Booth
·4 min read
(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Hundreds of firefighters have been deployed to battle a major forest fire raging out of control on the outskirts of the Greek capital Athens.

Thousands of residents have fled their homes as the fast-moving blaze fuelled by hot, windy weather burned trees, houses and cars and sent smoke clouds over the Greek capital.

A children’s hospital, a military hospital, two monasteries and a children’s home were evacuated on Monday morning, and emergency alerts continue to be sent out.

Around 600 firefighters, backed by 27 teams specially trained to tackle wildfires and including more than 80 members of the armed forces, are battling the flames.

More than 180 vehicles were deployed, while more than 30 water-dropping planes and helicopters were providing aerial support.

The fire is burning mainly on two separate fronts, with some parts in particularly difficult to reach areas on a mountain northeast of Athens, Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kikilias said.

Authorities were faced with “an exceptionally dangerous fire, which we have been fighting for more than 20 hours under dramatic circumstances,” Mr Kikilias added.

Evacuation orders were issued for more than a dozen areas, including Marathon and several Athens suburbs. Three Athens hospitals were put on heightened alert to treat any potential injuries.

Wildfire spreading ‘like lightning’, officials say

10:35 , Jabed Ahmed

Firefighting aircraft resumed operations early on Monday after an overnight pause.

Police said they had helped evacuate at least 250 people in danger. Some residents spent the night in shelters but authorities could not yet provide an exact number.

At least three hospitals and several communities had been evacuated in the Penteli area.

The blaze, with flames as high as 82 feet, had spread “like lightning” due to gale-force winds, fire brigade spokesperson Vassilis Vathrakogiannis said on Sunday.

Thick clouds of smoke darkened the sky over Athens by Sunday evening. Hours later, the flames were nearing the residential suburb of Dionysos about 14 miles northeast of the city centre, and nearby districts.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited the fire brigade’s operations centre on Monday morning after rushing back from a holiday break on the island of Crete - with memories still fresh of a 2018 fire that killed 104 people in the seaside town of Mati, near the capital.

‘We feel great sadness and anger’: residents forced to evacuate their homes

10:31 , Jabed Ahmed

By Monday the fire, the worst in Greece this year, had advanced to the village of Grammatiko, the seaside municipality of Nea Makri and the fringes of Athens’ densely populated northern suburbs at the heavily wooded Mount Penteli.

“It hurts, we have grown up in this forest. We feel great sadness and anger,” 24-year old Penteli resident Marina Kalogerakou told news agency Reuters outside her home, which the flames had nearly reached.

Winds were expected to pick up further in the coming hours, aggravating the blaze, said Theodore Giannaros, researcher at the National Observatory of Athens. “We have a very difficult day ahead of us,” he told state TV ERT.

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Nearly 400 police officers deployed to help with evacuations

10:26 , Jabed Ahmed

The police department said 380 police officers with 77 vehicles, 36 motorcycles, three buses and four vans were assisting in the evacuations, and by mid-morning had helped move more than 250 people away from the path of the flames.

It posted a video on its social media channels showing police officers carrying elderly people in their arms out of houses and to waiting vehicles, against a backdrop of a night sky turned red from the flames and smoke.

Authorities in nearby suburbs opened at least one sports hall and were providing rooms in hotels for evacuees, while yet more suburbs were put on standby for potential evacuation.

Three Athens hospitals were put on heightened alert to treat any potential injuries.

(AP)
(AP)

Pictured: Hundreds of firefighters tackle huge blaze

10:23 , Jabed Ahmed

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

More than 600 firefighters deployed to battle wildfires

10:21 , Jabed Ahmed

Greek firefighters have warned of fires spreading even further over the next few days as strong winds are expected, blowing wildifres to more land left dry after months without rain.

Emergency services are focusing efforts on Kallitechnoupoli and Grammatiko in eastern Attica after hundreds were evacuated on Sunday.

Minister of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Vassilis Kikilias said on Monday during a news briefing that conditions have improved in Dionysos, Varnava, and Mikrochori.

“Since yesterday, residents of northeastern Attica have been facing an extremely dangerous fire. We are battling it under severe conditions due to strong winds, prolonged drought, and the area’s difficult terrain,” the minister said.

Some 670 firefighters, 27 forest commandos, 183 vehicles, 17 water-dropping planes, and 15 helicopters are deployed, Kikilias said.

He added that winds are still at 7 Beaufort Monday and are expected to remain strong in the coming days.

Welcome to our live coverage

10:20 , Jabed Ahmed

Welcome to The Independent live coverage of the wildfires on the outskirts of the Greek capital, Athens.

Follow for the latest updates.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Trump’s Anger Out of Control as Poll Numbers Keep Cratering

    Donald Trump’s advisers are getting increasingly anxious about his flailing public appearances since the attempt on his life and Democrats’ presidential candidate switcheroo—all while knowing he’s unlikely to change. According to a new Axios report, Trump has grown increasingly angry and frustrated in private as Kamala Harris has surpassed him in multiple polls, a lead that’s only likely to grow after next week’s Democratic National Convention. Fresh polling from The New York Times on Saturday s

  • ‘Manipulated’ Trump Blows Up Billionaire Megadonor’s Phone With Angry Texts

    Donald Trump ordered one of his closest aides to bombard a billionaire Republican backer with abusive texts accusing her of employing his Republican rivals, a new report has revealed.The angry former president targeted Miriam Adelson, one of the Republican Party’s wealthiest backers, over claims that her $100m “Preserve America” PAC was being run by “RINOs”—Republicans In Name Only, The New York Times reported.The messages said that her late husband Sheldon Adelson, the billionaire casino boss w

  • Former California lawmaker Nate Holden says he was on the scary helicopter ride with Trump

    Former Los Angeles city councilman and state senator Nate Holden said Friday that he was with former President Donald Trump in the helicopter ride that made an emergency landing, despite Trump saying it was former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown.

  • Walz hits back at Team Trump: He ‘knows nothing about service’

    Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.) criticized former President Trump, saying he knows “nothing about service,” as the campaign trail debate over Walz’s military record continues. Walz, speaking at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, said he was proud to wear the “uniform of this country” for 24 years. “Each of you talk about service, Donald Trump…

  • OOF: Trump Campaign's Anti-Kamala Harris Signs Have 1 Major Flaw

    You might have to squint to see what happened.

  • Vance on racial attacks against wife Usha: ‘Don’t attack my wife. She’s out of your league’

    Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) doubled down on defending his wife, Usha Vance, against the white supremacist attacks she has faced since he was tapped as former President Trump’s running mate last month. “Look, my attitude to these people attacking my wife is, she’s beautiful, she’s smart. What kind of man marries Usha? A very smart…

  • Celine Dion Sinks Trump Campaign's Use Of Iconic Song With 4-Word Question

    Videos posted online from a rally in Montana showed that the singer's famous track played in the background.

  • Joe Biden Tells ‘CBS Sunday Morning’ That He Thought Staying In 2024 Race Would Be “A Real Distraction” To Effort To Defeat Donald Trump

    In his first sit down interview since stepping aside in the 2024 presidential race, President Joe Biden said that he concluded that staying in the contest would prove to be a “real distraction,” citing the comments of Democratic leaders on Capitol Hill who feared he would drag down other candidates. Speaking to Robert Costa for …

  • Harris campaign fires back at Trump after he accuses her of faking ‘massive’ crowd sizes

    Vice President Harris’s campaign fired back at former President Trump after he accused her, without evidence, of using artificial intelligence to create false depictions of “massive” crowds at her rallies. “1) This is an actual photo of a 15,000-person crowd for Harris-Walz in Michigan,” the KamalaHQ account wrote on the social platform X, responding to…

  • Forecasters announced a tropical storm watch for Puerto Rico and nearby islands

    Here’s the latest on the Potential Tropical Cyclone

  • Pentagon chief orders submarine to the Middle East, tells aircraft carrier to hasten its transit

    WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered a guided missile submarine to the Middle East and is telling the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group to sail more quickly to the area, the Defense Department said Sunday.

  • Cancer doctors and family with dog among Brazil plane crash dead

    As investigations continue into the crash that killed 62 people, more details emerge about the victims.

  • JD Vance says mass deportations should 'start with 1 million,' defends 'thought experiment' giving parents extra votes

    Republican vice-presidential candidate JD Vance defended his past comments on women and families without children, the Trump campaign's proposals to deport undocumented immigrants and more in a wide-ranging interview with "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl, which airs in full on Sunday morning. Despite the race tightening in recent weeks as Vice President Kamala Harris has taken over the Democratic ticket, the Ohio senator emphasized that he and Trump are "extremely confident" in their chances of winning the election. The senator has come under fire for repeated comments made about childless Americans, including one during an interview in July 2021 with then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson where Vance described leading Democrats including Harris as "childless cat ladies."

  • Humiliating blow for Putin as Russia's bloody war against Ukraine is brought far closer to home

    With his troops battling hard inside Russia, Ukraine's president has finally broken his silence on an invasion that has stunned his much larger and more powerful neighbour. Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the operation, which began on Tuesday in Russia's southwestern Kursk region, as "our actions to push the war out into the aggressor's territory". Giving a further indication of the goal of the surprise assault, he said: "Ukraine is proving that it really knows how to restore justice and guarantees exactly the kind of pressure that is needed - pressure on the aggressor."

  • Trump stokes fears with ‘unconstitutional’ Harris talk

    Former President Trump is setting off alarms among critics as he pushes the claim that Vice President Harris’s ascent to become the Democratic nominee is somehow unconstitutional, with some warning he could be laying the groundwork to contest an electoral defeat as he did in 2020. Trump has repeatedly sought to cast Harris replacing President…

  • Trump Goes Small at Fundraisers as Harris Goes Big All Over

    Seething over Kamala Harris’ big crowd sizes and energy, Donald Trump huddled with donors at an intimate, high-dollar fundraiser in Aspen, Colorado, Saturday night, struggling to catch up to his opponent’s record-smashing campaign haul.The small event in Aspen, in which couples had to pony up $500,000 to serve on the host committee, stood in stark contrast to the overflowing crowds seen at Harris rallies throughout crucial swing states that will decide the outcome of the 2024 election.The tony f

  • Trump is still trying to make Harris’s laugh a problem. People who know her well explain why

    Those who know Harris recognize an old nervous tic. And they also think they know why Trump – a man with ‘no sense of humor’ – hates it so much. Io Dodds reports on a Republican attack line that still won’t stick

  • Harris warns of implications of Supreme Court Trump immunity ruling

    In her remarks at a campaign rally in Nevada, Vice President Harris warned about the implications of the Supreme Court’s ruling last month in former President Trump’s immunity case. “So much is on the line in this election and understand, this is not 2016, this is not 2020. This time around, the stakes are even…

  • New Battleground Polls Show Harris Has Fundamentally Changed the Race

    If there were any doubt whether Vice President Kamala Harris has transformed this year’s presidential election, Saturday morning’s latest New York Times/Siena College polls put it to rest. In the first Times/Siena College swing state polls since her entry into the race, Harris leads former President Donald Trump by 4 points each in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin among likely voters. It’s a major shift from previous Times/Siena polls, which found Trump leading Harris and President Joe Biden

  • Cafeteria Worker Sentenced to 9 Years in Prison for Stealing $1.5 Million Worth of Chicken Wings from School

    Vera Liddell was charged with theft and operating a criminal enterprise