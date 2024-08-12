Greece wildfires - latest: Thousands evacuated and tourists warned of huge ‘ring of fire’ near Athens

Hundreds of firefighters have been deployed to battle a major forest fire raging out of control on the outskirts of the Greek capital Athens.

Thousands of residents have fled their homes as the fast-moving blaze fuelled by hot, windy weather burned trees, houses and cars and sent smoke clouds over the Greek capital.

A children’s hospital, a military hospital, two monasteries and a children’s home were evacuated on Monday morning, and emergency alerts continue to be sent out.

Around 600 firefighters, backed by 27 teams specially trained to tackle wildfires and including more than 80 members of the armed forces, are battling the flames.

More than 180 vehicles were deployed, while more than 30 water-dropping planes and helicopters were providing aerial support.

The fire is burning mainly on two separate fronts, with some parts in particularly difficult to reach areas on a mountain northeast of Athens, Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kikilias said.

Authorities were faced with “an exceptionally dangerous fire, which we have been fighting for more than 20 hours under dramatic circumstances,” Mr Kikilias added.

Evacuation orders were issued for more than a dozen areas, including Marathon and several Athens suburbs. Three Athens hospitals were put on heightened alert to treat any potential injuries.

Wildfire spreading ‘like lightning’, officials say

Firefighting aircraft resumed operations early on Monday after an overnight pause.

Police said they had helped evacuate at least 250 people in danger. Some residents spent the night in shelters but authorities could not yet provide an exact number.

At least three hospitals and several communities had been evacuated in the Penteli area.

The blaze, with flames as high as 82 feet, had spread “like lightning” due to gale-force winds, fire brigade spokesperson Vassilis Vathrakogiannis said on Sunday.

Thick clouds of smoke darkened the sky over Athens by Sunday evening. Hours later, the flames were nearing the residential suburb of Dionysos about 14 miles northeast of the city centre, and nearby districts.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited the fire brigade’s operations centre on Monday morning after rushing back from a holiday break on the island of Crete - with memories still fresh of a 2018 fire that killed 104 people in the seaside town of Mati, near the capital.

‘We feel great sadness and anger’: residents forced to evacuate their homes

By Monday the fire, the worst in Greece this year, had advanced to the village of Grammatiko, the seaside municipality of Nea Makri and the fringes of Athens’ densely populated northern suburbs at the heavily wooded Mount Penteli.

“It hurts, we have grown up in this forest. We feel great sadness and anger,” 24-year old Penteli resident Marina Kalogerakou told news agency Reuters outside her home, which the flames had nearly reached.

Winds were expected to pick up further in the coming hours, aggravating the blaze, said Theodore Giannaros, researcher at the National Observatory of Athens. “We have a very difficult day ahead of us,” he told state TV ERT.

Nearly 400 police officers deployed to help with evacuations

The police department said 380 police officers with 77 vehicles, 36 motorcycles, three buses and four vans were assisting in the evacuations, and by mid-morning had helped move more than 250 people away from the path of the flames.

It posted a video on its social media channels showing police officers carrying elderly people in their arms out of houses and to waiting vehicles, against a backdrop of a night sky turned red from the flames and smoke.

Authorities in nearby suburbs opened at least one sports hall and were providing rooms in hotels for evacuees, while yet more suburbs were put on standby for potential evacuation.

Pictured: Hundreds of firefighters tackle huge blaze

More than 600 firefighters deployed to battle wildfires

Greek firefighters have warned of fires spreading even further over the next few days as strong winds are expected, blowing wildifres to more land left dry after months without rain.

Emergency services are focusing efforts on Kallitechnoupoli and Grammatiko in eastern Attica after hundreds were evacuated on Sunday.

Minister of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Vassilis Kikilias said on Monday during a news briefing that conditions have improved in Dionysos, Varnava, and Mikrochori.

“Since yesterday, residents of northeastern Attica have been facing an extremely dangerous fire. We are battling it under severe conditions due to strong winds, prolonged drought, and the area’s difficult terrain,” the minister said.

Some 670 firefighters, 27 forest commandos, 183 vehicles, 17 water-dropping planes, and 15 helicopters are deployed, Kikilias said.

He added that winds are still at 7 Beaufort Monday and are expected to remain strong in the coming days.

