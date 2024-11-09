Greece's mussel harvest wiped out by warming seas, again

STORY: When Anastasios Zakalkas pulled up the ropes of his mussel farm in the Aegean Sea last month, the devastation was clear: the lines were not heaving with molluscs as they should be at harvest time.

It's the second time in three years that record sea temperatures have hit the mussel harvest in northern Greece.

And scientists warn that the climate crisis is pushing the country's mussel farming to the brink of collapse.

Zakalkas found cracked, empty shells on his lines - which means the seed for the coming season has also perished.

“This means that with the new year, we don’t know how we will make a living, because the main and only profession we have is mussel farming and the sea. We don’t have any other sources of income”.

Greek farmers say they've had a 90% drop in the 2024 catch.

When the country last saw mass mussel death in 2021, scientists predicted it would not happen again for another 10 years.

Marine biologist Kostas Koukaras was one of them.

He's worried now that another mass mussel death happened again so soon.

"Τhis proves even to the most skeptical, that the climate crisis is here," he said.

As world leaders prepare to meet in Azerbaijan for the U.N. climate summit COP29,

Koukaras said governments should help producers deal with climate-related costs.

Greece's aquaculture production was worth over 619 million euros in 2021, according to the Hellenic Aquaculture Producers Organization.

The country is among Europe's main producers of the Mediterranean mussel.

And it exports nearly all of the 20,000 tonnes farmed annually by small family businesses.

Their future is looking dim.

According to Koukaras, some farmers are seeking help from the state to pay off debts.

While others are already looking for work in factories.