Greek Naval Base Evacuated as Fire Breaks Out Nearby

A blaze fanned by strong winds prompted the evacuation of a naval base on the Greek island of Crete on April 23, local media reported.

Footage by Crete-based Zarpanews.gr shows firefighters battling the flames in the area of a naval base in Souda Bay.

Flashnews.gr reported the fire broke out at around 8 am east of the base and “quickly spread to the west due to the very strong winds blowing in the area.”

All personnel-related facilities of the naval station were ordered to be evacuated, including the hospital and school, eKathimerini reported.

The fire was brought under control within hours, the outlet said. Credit: Zarpanews.gr via Storyful

Video Transcript

