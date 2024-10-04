Greek Orthodox Church celebrates 100th Year and 50th festival in Bakersfield
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
From a gesture of good will to a legal nightmare.
Yevheniia Koval, 79, was found unresponsive with "multiple bruises" in May, leading to the arrest of her teenage granddaughter, Sofia Koval
Letcher County Sheriff Shawn "Mickey" Stines is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of District Judge Kevin Mullins
Parents have turned their children in following flash mob robberies at several stores in the Los Angeles area, the LAPD says.
As Hurricane Helene roared outside, the wind howling and branches snapping, John Savage went to his grandparents' bedroom to make sure they were OK.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A chance for parole was rescinded Wednesday for a former Los Angeles police detective serving a sentence of 27 years to life in the cold-case killing of her ex-boyfriend’s wife in 1986.
A homeless man is on trial accused of the rape and manslaughter of Natalie Shotter.
HOUSTON (AP) — The sentencing of a former Houston police officer convicted of murder in the deaths of a couple during a 2019 drug raid was put on hold Thursday after he suffered a medical emergency in the courtroom.
Jessica Barnes' husband Brandon Barnes has been charged with murder in connection with her death
A 21-year-old woman kidnapped by Islamic State militants in Iraq a decade ago was freed from Gaza this week in a secret operation months in the making that involved Israel, the United States and Iraq, officials said. The woman is a member of the ancient Yazidi religious minority mostly found in Iraq and Syria which saw more than 5,000 members killed and thousands more kidnapped in an IS campaign in 2014 that the U.N. has said constituted genocide. She was freed after more than four months of efforts that involved several attempts that failed due to the difficult security situation resulting from Israel's military offensive in Gaza, Silwan Sinjaree, chief of staff of Iraq's foreign minister, told Reuters.
KELOWNA, B.C. — Police say they have identified five attackers in a violent youth swarming captured on video Friday in Kelowna, B.C.
'This is one of the toughest parts of his job: when people abandon their pets,' Okla. County Deputy Sheriff Joe Hager said
DETROIT (AP) — U.S. authorities charged five Chinese nationals with lying and trying to cover their tracks, more than a year after they were confronted in the dark near a remote Michigan military site where thousands of people had gathered for summer drills.
A Toronto police officer is in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot while investigating a stopped vehicle on Wednesday.The shooting happened at about 5:30 p.m. near Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue and the officer was rushed to hospital, police said.The suspect believed to be the shooter was arrested on Wednesday evening, police said, while two other suspects were arrested earlier.A spokesperson for the Toronto Police Association (TPA) said in an email Thursd
Federal fisheries officers have seized more than 5,900 kilograms of lobster as well as documents and electronic records during the search of a facility in Shelburne County, N.S.One person has been arrested and is being investigated for potential charges under the Fisheries Act in connection with maintaining a lobster pound without the required licence, according to the Department of Fisheries and Oceans. Social media posts from the federal department said officers obtained a search warrant for t
Police and firefighters in New Hampshire responded to an unusual call — a moose trapped in a backyard swimming pool. Video from Bedford shows rescuers removing a pool covering to reveal the adult moose standing in the water.
Jeffrey Gafoor murdered Lynette White in 1988, but was not jailed until 2003.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A federal report on a tanker-truck crash a year ago in central Illinois that spilled a toxic chemical and killed five people includes an interview with a 17-year-old Ohio girl who concedes that the truck was forced off the road when she passed it with the minivan she was driving.
During his final weeks in office in 2020, President Donald Trump considered granting clemency to Ross Ulbricht, the founder of the internet’s best-known drug market, the Silk Road. On Wednesday, the former president upped the ante and said he would personally “SAVE” the dark web impresario, who is serving a life sentence.“I WILL SAVE ROSS ULBRICHT!” he wrote, in an all-caps post on his financially embattled Truth Social network.Ulbricht, who used the online handle “Dread Pirate Roberts,” was con
WINNIPEG — An Indigenous man convicted of killing a restaurant worker 50 years ago was acquitted Thursday by a judge who called the case a wrongful conviction that involved systemic discrimination.