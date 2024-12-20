Green Bay Women's Basketball Tells Fans to Stay Safe in Snow Ahead of Game

Green Bay Women’s Basketball urged their fans to stay safe as bands of lake-effect bands snow moved through Wisconsin on Thursday, December 19.

“Be safe out there, Phoenix fans! We hope to see you here tonight!!” they wrote on X. Any supporters that braved the snow conditions saw a convincing a 75-42 victory over Ripon College on Thursday night.

The National Weather Service said the lake-effect snow bands would continue to move inland along the Lake Michigan shoreline on Friday morning. “If driving in these areas this morning, expect reductions in visibility and snow-covered roads. Take it slow this morning,” the NWS said. Credit: Green Bay Women’s Basketball via Storyful