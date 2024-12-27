Green bin service to cost £40 a year

People have been urged to sign up for next year's green bin service in the Nuneaton and Bedworth council area.

The green bins will take food and garden waste, but not general refuse or recyclable items.

The new service costs £40 per bin per year and people can sign up at any point throughout the year.

However, the council said those who signed up before 17 January would receive their permit sticker in time for the start of the new service, which begins on 3 February and runs until mid-January 2026.

All the green waste collected will be taken to a composting facility, the local authority said.

Organic waste is put through a heat process which biodegrades the waste and creates compost that will be distributed to local farmers.

The council said on its website that it cost the authority £500,000 a year to run the current kerbside green bin collection service and it could no longer afford to provide it for free.

Information including frequently asked questions has been posted on the council's website.

