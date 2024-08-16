Green Day to celebrate biggest hits at Kansas City show. Get details on tickets, set list

It’s been more than 30 years since punk rock band Green Day released their first studio album, and not only are they still releasing new music, but they’re also back on the road. You can see them in the Kansas City area Tuesday.

The band, following the January release of “Saviors,” heads to Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs as a part of the tour named after the album. They formed in 1987 by lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong and bassist Mike Dirnt when they were in high school and found massive success after the 1994 release “Dookie.”

The album launched the band to stardom and spawned chart-topping hits that can now be heard on classic rock radio stations in Kansas City, like “When I Come Around,” “Basket Case” and “Longview.” They earned renewed acclaim in 2004 when they released the album “American Idiot,” a protest album about then-President George W. Bush and the state of the United States.

Past shows on the Saviors tour have put the band back in some headlines for changing a well-known lyric from the song “American Idiot” to call out Donald Trump’s supporters. Instead of singing “I’m not a part of your redneck agenda,” Armstrong sings, “I’m not a part of your MAGA agenda.” The group previously sang this at a 2023 New Year’s Eve show.

Fans of the band’s pivotal albums are in luck, as Green Day plans to play both in their entirety. This year celebrates both the 30th anniversary of “Dookie” and the 20th anniversary of “American Idiot.” It’s also the first time Green Day’s played in the Kansas City area since 2017, when their Revolution Radio tour stopped at what’s now called T-Mobile Center.

They’re joined by punk rock bands The Lindas Lindas and Rancid. The Smashing Pumpkins, who recently played in Kansas City, were the opening act for Green Day on select dates on the Saviors tour.

Before you have the time of your life watching Green Day play “Dookie” and “American Idiot” in full, here’s what fans needs to know before heading out to Azura Amphitheater.

What time does Green Day go on stage?

Doors open for the show at 5:30 p.m. The show starts at 7 p.m. with opening acts Rancid and The Linda Lindas. Green Day appears on stage around 9 p.m.

The parking lot opens at 4 p.m., and VIP club members can enter the venue at 4:30 p.m. Parking costs $20 in the general admission lots and $30 for VIP parking spots.

How much are tickets?

Face value tickets are still available on Ticketmaster as of Friday, ranging from $39.50 in the general admission lawn section to $150 for seated sections.

Resale sites have these prices listed for tickets:

SeatGeek: $49 for general admission on the lawn, $73 for a seat.

StubHub: $54 for general admission on the lawn, $76 for a seat.

Tickets For Less: $74 for general admission on the lawn, $113 for a seat.

Vivid Seats: $52 for general admission on the lawn, $75 for a seat.

Prices for SeatGeek, StubHub and Vivid Seats are before fees, while Tickets For Less does not have fees.

What is Green Day’s set list?

Green Day plays the entirety of their albums “Dookie” and “American Idiot,” along with select songs from “Saviors” and fan favorites. Check out the set list on Spotify.

What if I’m getting dropped off?

If you are getting dropped off by friends, family or a rideshare at Azura Amphitheater, the venue says you should enter the VIP parking entrance at 126th Street and State Avenue and follow the signs.

If a friend or family member is dropping you off, communicate with them ahead of time about where to find you at the pickup destination on State Avenue. Cell service at Azura Amphitheater is spotty, since there can be up to over 19,000 people at the concert.

You may be waiting for a while because of the number of people attending, so dress appropriately for the nighttime temperatures.

What can I bring into Azura Amphitheater?

The following items are allowed inside Azura Amphitheater:

Blankets (only to be used in lawn area), subject to artist approval

One factory-sealed water bottle of up to 1 liter in volume per person

Nonaerosol sunscreen and bug spray

Nonprofessional cameras

Small purses, bags and drawstring bags no larger than 8.5 inches by 11 inches.

Visitors are not allowed to bring these items inside the venue:

Backpacks or mini backpacks

Lawn chairs or outdoor furniture

Tarps or blankets larger than a beach towel

Outside food

Recording devices, like tape and video recorders

Glass or metal containers

Liquor or drugs

Noisemakers or laser pointers

Weapons of any kind

Vehicles like scooters or bicycles

Animals, except service animals

Picnic baskets, lunch boxes or coolers

Barbecue grills

Umbrellas

Strollers and toys that create a disturbance

Inflatable furniture

Selfie sticks or GoPro cameras

Chain wallets

Hula hoops, poi or flow toys

Battery-operated fans or misters

All items are subject to change at the request of the artist.