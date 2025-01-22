Green Day Disses Elon Musk During Performance In His Home Country

Green Day delivered a sizzling blow to Elon Musk while performing in the Tesla CEO’s home country of South Africa the day before President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

While performing their 2004 hit “American Idiot” at the Calabash South Africa festival in Johannesburg on Jan. 19, the rock band’s frontman, Billie Joe Armstrong, swapped the lyric “I’m not a part of a redneck agenda” with “I’m not a part of the Elon agenda.”

Musk, one of Trump’s top allies during his presidential bid, was tapped by Trump in November to lead a proposed Department of Government Efficiency alongside biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy during his second term. Ramaswamy was removed from the project on Monday, however.

HuffPost has reached out to Green Day’s representatives for comment. Musk has not yet publicly addressed Green Day’s lyric substitution.

ADVERTISEMENT

Green Day’s shade at Musk comes after the band previously slammed the tech mogul with another lyric swap during its “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” performance in 2023.

Armstrong, who publicly endorsed then-Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of November’s presidential election, changed the same “American Idiot” line to “I’m not a part of the MAGA agenda,” referencing Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan.

Musk fired back at the band following their performance, writing in a tweet at the time, “Green Day goes from raging against the machine to milquetoastedly raging for it.”

Bassist Mike Dirnt later addressed Musk’s tweet in a January 2024 interview with Rolling Stone.

“Elon Musk actually is the machine. I can’t take anything else from that. He’s not shy about saying stupid shit on the internet,” Dirnt told the magazine. “Whatever. The song’s twenty years old, and we’re Green Day. What did you expect?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Musk is facing backlash on social media after he made a hand gesture during Monday’s inauguration that many have likened to a Nazi salute.

The SpaceX founder denied the accusation in a tweet, writing, “Frankly, they need better dirty tricks. The ‘everyone is Hitler’ attack is sooo tired.”

Related...