Green Day, Shawn Mendes to Headline Lollapalooza India 2025 – Global Bulletin

Green Day and Shawn Mendes are set to headline Lollapalooza India‘s third edition. The music festival, will feature a mix of international and local acts across multiple genres in Mumbai.

Punk-rock veterans Green Day will make their India debut, while pop star Mendes returns to the live stage after a two-year hiatus. Following Mumbai, Mendes will also headline Lollapalooza Brasil and Lollapalooza Argentina.

The lineup also includes Louis Tomlinson, Glass Animals, Zedd, John Summit and Nothing But Thieves. Hip-hop will be represented by Outkast’s Big Boi and Indian rapper Hanumankind. The festival aims to showcase a variety of musical styles, featuring acts like Cory Wong, Aurora, Alok and Raftaar x Kr$na.

BookMyShow Live, the events arm of India’s leading ticketing portal BookMyShow, is promoting and co-producing the Indian edition alongside global producers Perry Farrell and C3 Presents. The festival will feature four stages with over 20 hours of live performances. Lollapalooza India 2025 is scheduled for March 8-9, 2025.

Following “Vettaiyan,” starring superstar Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan and Fahadh Faasil, director T.J. Gnanavel is set to helm “Dosa King” for Junglee Pictures. The film, inspired by the legal battle between restaurateur P. Rajagopal and Jeevajothi Santhakumar, will be co-written by Gnanavel and Hemanth Rao.

The story draws from the rise and fall of Saravana Bhavan vegetarian restaurant chain founder Rajagopal, dubbed the ‘Dosa King,’ and his conviction after an 18-year court case. Junglee Pictures has acquired Jeevajothi Santhakumar’s life rights for the project.

Gnanavel stated: “This film is my chance to share a story I witnessed first-hand 20 years ago.” Amrita Pandey, CEO of Junglee Pictures, added: “‘Dosa King’ is a thrilling narrative that demands a masterful blend of scale, drama, and entertainment.”

Casting for lead roles is expected to begin soon, with production slated to start in the near future.

