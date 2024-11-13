Green Day, Sleep Token and Korn to headline Download Festival

Green Day, Sleep Token and Korn will headline the 2025 Download Festival.

The annual rock and metal festival will return to Donington Park in Leicestershire for its 22nd outing on 13-15 June, with all three acts booked to top the bill performing in the headline slots for the first time.

Joining the bands on the bill are a number of other huge names, including Weezer, Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter, Jimmy Eat World, Within Temptation, Eagles Of Death Metal, The Darkness, Poppy, Loathe, Spiritbox, Meshuggah, Steel Panther, Lorna Shore, Airbourne, Jerry Cantrell, Cradle Of Filth, Alien Ant Farm, CKY, McFly, Don Broco, Mallory Knox, The Ghost Inside, Turbonegro, Sylosis, Whitechapel, Fit For An Autopsy, Lorna Shore, Kittie, and Jinjer.

Download Festival’s Andy Copping said in a statement: “Following on from last year’s sold out 21st edition, Download’s legacy not only includes the incredible artists who have performed at the hallowed grounds over the years, but also our unrivalled community, safe and warm atmosphere, and fantastic afterhours entertainment at District X, with something for truly everyone.”

General tickets will go on sale this Thursday (14.11.24) at 9am from www.downloadfestival.co.uk.

Green Day will be hoping the festival gives fans the chance to check out some new music, as they previously told of their despair at people relying on TikTok algorithms to be introduced to other artists.

Mike Dirnt told The Sun newspaper: “Social media is great for kids but if you’re finding your music via algorithms then that’s just lazy.

“I like to organically find new things. All I can say is just clear your search history to find new [stuff].”

Billie Joe Armstrong added: “I was told that 'Brain Stew' was a sudden popular thing on TikTok with a lot of hip-hop kids dancing to it. And that’s cool.

“But I don’t have the patience to use it. It’s just like, eurgh. It’s cool for other people but we’re old- school man.”

And the trio worry such algorithms are fuelling the rise of misinformation online.

Billie Joe said: "With all the algorithms that people live on, there’s so much false information, and there’s people diagnosing themselves with Asperger’s off TikTok. That’s absurd to me."