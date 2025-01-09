Green Line in doubt, but train service to YYC airport progressing

Calgary city councillors were briefed on Wednesday about progress on a plan for a passenger rail line to the city's airport. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press - image credit)

City councillors were briefed on Wednesday about the blueprint for the preferred option to introduce a passenger rail line to the Calgary International Airport.

The suggested single rail line could connect with other local and regional transit projects, including the Blue Line extension and a potential future Green Line.

The preferred airport transit option would also link to northeast and northwest Calgary communities, and align with the province's passenger rail goals by having the ability to connect to future regional, intercity transit options in like a Calgary-Banff connection, or a high-speed rail line to Edmonton.

The update was outlined in a briefing note to the city's infrastructure and planning committee on Wednesday, covering progress on the Calgary Airport Rail Connection Study. The study, funded by the city and province, is set up to research a rail connection between Calgary's downtown and its airport, and to include it in a larger integrated regional network.

Coun. Jasmine Mian of Ward 3 said co-operation is needed between the various ongoing rail projects that seek to connect to Calgary's airport, adding the option put forward could accommodate any of these lines.

"It's really going to come down to which of these rail projects get funding and how that proceeds," Mian said. "But I think what's important is we're committed to working together on the various rail projects that are before us."

The update to the city's work on offering passenger rail to the airport comes as the future of Calgary's Green Line LRT remains unclear. While Mayor Jyoti Gondek noted this week that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's decision to resign complicates that project's financing, Mian said she doesn't believe there's any indication this uncertainty will affect funding for the Calgary airport rail project.

The final report, including functional drawings and cost estimates, is expected to be completed and shared publicly with council and the province by the end of March. Its findings will be used by the province to inform its ongoing master plan for passenger rail.

The report's preferred line would also leave the option open for a direct connection between Calgary's downtown and its airport.

Even though there are many transit projects being discussed in Alberta right now, Mian said connecting to the airport tops the list of transit priorities for many Calgarians.

"We really need to extend one station to do the Blue Line extension to the airport," Mian said. "Whether you're travelling regionally or inter-city rail, a connection to the airport is critical."

Coun. Terry Wong said that while conversations about different rail projects should remain distinct to avoid confusion, he noted there's intersection points for the different lines to co-ordinate.

"We can certainly walk and talk at the same time and take a look at how this affects the people in the regional area as well as Calgary, at the same time as our Green Line discussion with the province," said Wong, who represents Ward 7.

A study by the city and province into connecting Calgary's downtown and airport by rail was announced in 2023. It was tasked with reviewing potential ridership, developing and evaluating different alignments and identifying an optimal route.