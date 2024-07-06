Green MP opposes 100-mile corridor of wind farm pylons in his Suffolk constituency

Green MP Adrian Ramsay would like to see an offshore grid - Gareth Fuller/PA

The joint leader of the Green Party is planning to oppose net zero plans backed by the Labour Government to build pylons in Suffolk to transport offshore wind power.

Adrian Ramsay, one of the party’s four newly elected MPs, has said that he will seek a pause to the plans to build a 100-mile corridor of pylons stretching through his constituency of Waveney Valley.

The plans, which are currently under consultation by National Grid, will bring power from wind farms off the coast of East Anglia, and stretch from Norwich to Tilbury.

A spokesman for the Green Party said that the Government had “tried to force through one option” and Mr Ramsay was “focused on securing a proper options assessment to ensure that the alternatives are properly considered, including an offshore grid”.

The new Labour Government has a target for the electricity grid to be run from 100 per cent green sources by 2030, and will set out plans in its first days to lift the ban on onshore wind farms, and encourage community backing for local renewable projects.

But the opposition from within the Green Party, which has urged the country to move even faster to net zero, shows the challenge of getting the public onside, even when they support action on climate change.

National Grid has said that seven times more new grid infrastructure, including pylons and substations, will need to be built compared to the last 30 years, in order to meet the Government’s plans for a green electricity grid by 2030.

The plans have been dismissed by some energy experts as unfeasible, due in large part to the difficulty of quickly building grid infrastructure to transport electricity from offshore, and onshore wind farms in Scotland.

Adrian Ramsay, the co-leader of the Green Party, is one of four new parliamentarians - Jason Alden/Bloomberg

The Norwich to Tilbury pylon plan has been the subject of controversy in the local area, with campaigners saying the proposals for 110 miles of cabling using 50m high pylons will “destroy our historic landscapes and will require huge loss of trees”.

Campaigners including Mr Ramsay have called for an offshore grid, which they argue could save money.

Following opposition, the National Grid has included options to bury just over a mile of cabling through the Waveney Valley underground in its consultation.

But it says that the option would be more expensive and have a greater impact on the ecology, archaeology and peat soils in the area.

The National Infrastructure Commission, which advises the Government, has said that burying cables underground could cost as much as ten times more than building pylons.

Speaking after his win in Waveney Valley, Mr Ramsay said he would “stand up for the issues that really matter to people here”.

He told ITV: “Green councillors were the first to argue that there should be an offshore grid, I still think all the options need to be properly assessed.

“The last government was determined to push along with the pylons regardless.

“Labour have said the same but I will be arguing and I will work with other MPs that there should be a proper options assessment here and a bit of a pause while we do that.”

Labour’s plans are expected to lead to a boom in onshore wind in England, which has been blocked by planning rules introduced by the Conservative Party in 2015 that effectively give veto power to any opposing local residents.

Great British Energy, the Government-backed energy company that Labour plans to have up and running within weeks, will include funding for communities to support their own local renewables projects.

Friends of the Earth has identified some 926,398 acres (374,900 hectares) of land that would be suitable for new onshore wind and solar farms in England, around 3 per cent of the country.

A Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokesman said: “Our mission is for clean power by 2030, because getting clean, homegrown energy is the way to lower bills and boost Britain’s energy independence.

“Securing Britain’s clean energy future requires improving outdated infrastructure to get renewable electricity on the grid and unleash its true potential.

“National Grid has put the Norwich to Tilbury proposals out for public consultation and like all infrastructure, these proposals would be subject to a rigorous planning permission process.”