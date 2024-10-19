Green Onions Sold at Trader Joe's and Other Stores Recalled Due to Salmonella Risk
Check your fridge ASAP.
On October 18, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) reported that Church Brothers, LLC voluntarily recalled 1,271 cases of green onions because of potential Salmonella contamination. The issue was discovered when the Canadian Food Inspection Agency tested a sample of one product and found the presence of Salmonella.
The recalled green onions were sold in Canada and the United States under the following labels and lot codes:
Distributed in Canada
Brand: Imperial Fresh
Description: Green Onion Iceless 4x2lb Reg
Lot Code: CB272378
Distributed in the United States (Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Virginia)
Brand: Church Brothers
Description: Green Onions Iceless 4x2lb Reg Church Brothers Mexico
Lot Code: CB272378
Brand: Trader Joe’s
Description: Green Onion Iceless 24x6oz Reg Trader Joe’s Mexico
Lot Code: CB272378
Pack Date: 092524
Brand: Imperial Fresh
Description: Green Onion Iceless 4x2lb Reg
Lot Code: CB272378
What Is Salmonella?
Salmonella is a bacterial infection that may be fatal for young children, the elderly, and those with a compromised immune system. Signs of salmonella poisoning include diarrhea, fever, and dehydration. The FDA reported no confirmed illnesses related to this recall.
What To Do If You Have the Recalled Products at Home
If you have the recalled product in your fridge, you should discard it or return it to the store for a refund. Do not consume it. If you have questions, contact Church Brothers Farms Consumer Hotline (877) 590-0428, 8:00am to 4:00pm PST or email consumerinfo@churchbrothers.com.
Read the original article on Simply Recipes.