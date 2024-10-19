Green Onions Sold at Trader Joe's and Other Stores Recalled Due to Salmonella Risk

Check your fridge ASAP.

On October 18, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) reported that Church Brothers, LLC voluntarily recalled 1,271 cases of green onions because of potential Salmonella contamination. The issue was discovered when the Canadian Food Inspection Agency tested a sample of one product and found the presence of Salmonella.

The recalled green onions were sold in Canada and the United States under the following labels and lot codes:

Distributed in Canada

Brand: Imperial Fresh

Description: Green Onion Iceless 4x2lb Reg

Lot Code: CB272378

Distributed in the United States (Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Virginia)

Brand: Church Brothers

Description: Green Onions Iceless 4x2lb Reg Church Brothers Mexico

Lot Code: CB272378

Brand: Trader Joe’s

Description: Green Onion Iceless 24x6oz Reg Trader Joe’s Mexico

Lot Code: CB272378

Pack Date: 092524



Brand: Imperial Fresh

Description: Green Onion Iceless 4x2lb Reg

Lot Code: CB272378

What Is Salmonella?

Salmonella is a bacterial infection that may be fatal for young children, the elderly, and those with a compromised immune system. Signs of salmonella poisoning include diarrhea, fever, and dehydration. The FDA reported no confirmed illnesses related to this recall.



What To Do If You Have the Recalled Products at Home

If you have the recalled product in your fridge, you should discard it or return it to the store for a refund. Do not consume it. If you have questions, contact Church Brothers Farms Consumer Hotline (877) 590-0428, 8:00am to 4:00pm PST or email consumerinfo@churchbrothers.com.

