Green party council candidate has fingertip bitten off by dog in letterbox while out canvassing

A Green Party council candidate had a fingertip bitten off by a dog as she posted a leaflet through a letterbox while out canvassing for upcoming local elections.

Danica Priest was taken to hospital after she suffered the injury while she was out on the campaign trail in Bristol ahead of the May 2 poll.

When she tried posting the leaflet through a letterbox because the owner was out, a dog inside jumped up and bit off the end of her finger.

She went to hospital after managing to stem the blood. The owner returned home to find Ms Priest’s fingertip alongside a blood-stained leaflet and then brought it to the hospital, but doctors told the Green candidate they were unable to reattach it.

The incident has prompted warnings from other local politicians to use a spatula or a similar implement to open a letterbox as a precaution against aggressive dogs when posting leaflets.

Ms Priest is standing to represent the Green Party on Bristol City Council’s Filwood ward. In posts on X (formerly Twitter), she had described how her election battle was dramatically interrupted by the incident on Friday evening.

She wrote: “Leafleting took a dark turn today unfortunately. I have sadly lost half of my finger and am in the hospital waiting to see if they can attach it again.”

She added a couple of hours later: “Sadly it couldn’t be reattached but I’m being looked after well at the hospital.”

The environmental campaigner told Bristol Live: “I was leafleting and a dog bit off the tip of my finger through the letterbox. So the owner came home to find a ‘Vote for Danica’ leaflet plus my finger and blood.

“They were lovely and returned my finger to hospital but sadly the surgeon just confirmed they couldn’t save it.”

She thanked fellow candidate Ellie Freeman for helping to get her to hospital. Ms Freeman tweeted: “Made me extra grateful for our NHS, free care and the lovely staff. Danica was incredible and I’m sure will make a full recovery.”

Bristol Green Party councillor Patrick McAllister wished Danica a speedy recovery while urging activists and canvassers to take precautions when leafleting.

He posted on X: “Hoping for a swift recovery for Danica; this is an awful injury and incredibly unlucky.

“A good reminder to all campaigners to use an implement like a spatula or wooden spoon to post your leaflets. I had to retire my first spatula because a dog took a bite from it.”

He also called on dog owners to “take responsibility” to ensure people’s safety around their pets.

“Put a cage around the letterbox or restrict the dog from the door - it’s your responsibility,” he posted.

Ms Priest is one of two ward candidates for the Green Party alongside Jai Breitnauer. In the previous council election, the Green candidates were the runners-up to Labour in the ward.

In 2019, a Sheffield councillor needed surgery after being bitten by a dog while posting leaflets.