Green Party overtakes Conservatives with voters under 50

Green energy: the party is appealing to younger voters such as Julia Bandel of the Scottish Young Greens (pictured)

The Conservatives are now in third place among voters under 50, making them less popular than the Green Party, a new poll suggests.

There was a glimmer of hope for the Tories on Wednesday as a JL Partners survey suggested they were trailing Labour by just 12 points – an improvement on recent rankings.

But a separate poll by YouGov put the gap much wider – at 27 points – while the Tories were now the third preference for under 50s, behind the Greens.

The Conservatives sparked a backlash from younger generations by unveiling plans to bring back a form of national service for 18-year-olds and introduce a “triple lock plus” for the state pension.

The policies were more likely designed to shore up support among older voters deemed at risk of defecting to Reform UK, the insurgent Right-wing party founded by former Ukip leader Nigel Farage.

The pensions plan, which will ensure the state pension does not exceed the personal allowance for income tax, was unveiled midway through the survey, which took place on Monday and Tuesday. Meanwhile the national service policy was already public knowledge, having been announced over the weekend.

Tories level with Reform

Overall, the Conservatives placed 27 points behind Labour, according to the YouGov poll for Sky News.

Among the under-50s, the Tories were on 8 per cent, equal to Reform, Labour were on 59 per cent, the Lib Dems on 6 per cent and the Greens on 12 per cent.

Labour also polled ahead of the Tories among the over-50s, albeit it by a much smaller margin.

In that age group, the YouGov poll put the Conservatives on 30 per cent, compared to Labour’s 36 per cent.

By contrast, Reform scored 15 per cent of the older vote, the Lib Dems were on 10 per cent, and the Greens were on 3 per cent.

In a further blow for Rishi Sunak, the new poll suggested only 36 per cent of 2019 Tory voters of all ages would stick with the party if a vote were held tomorrow.

Some 19 per cent said they would back Reform, the same amount do not know how they would vote and 14 per cent said they would switch to Labour.