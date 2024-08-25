Green roofs on UWM campus provide habitats for pollinators such as bees, butterflies

CBC

The population of Japanese beetles in Nova Scotia is growing and that's contributing to the death of plants and fruit crops in parts of the province.The beetles are an invasive species in the province and the current infestation is raising concerns. Bernie Thorne, a grape grower in Berwick and the vice-president of the Grape Growers Association of Nova Scotia, said the beetles, which are fairly new to the Annapolis Valley, are hungry enough to do some damage. "There's enough population there at