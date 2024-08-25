Green roofs on UWM campus provide habitats for pollinators such as bees, butterflies
Discover how UWM’s green roofs are not only cutting energy costs, but also supporting local wildlife and reducing urban pollution.
A 17-year-old girl stood very still when a black bear walked up to her at a mountain lake in California as a friend videoed the encounter. Kimberly Mendoza and the friend were at Lake George in the Mammoth Lakes area when the encounter occurred, as reported by
Shayne Patrick Burke lived to recount his harrowing encounter with a grizzly bear in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.
The Guinness World Record for the heaviest snake goes to the green anaconda, a massive creature that tips the scales at over 500 pounds — basically the snake equivalent of a grand piano. But when it comes to length, some ancient species stretch even longer than a school bus. These slithering giants are the ultimate combination of "long and strong."
Decades of work to suppress fires in Jasper National Park may have inadvertently contributed to conditions that fed a devastating wildfire that ripped through Jasper in July, experts say.The fire, which burned down one-third of the buildings in the Jasper townsite, was the largest in the national park in over 100 years, according to Parks Canada. The fire consumed more than 33,000 hectares before it was classified as being held.While fires are not uncommon in Canada's Rocky Mountains, studies su
Residents in Keremeos, B.C., are up in arms after trees around the Southern Interior community have had their branches trimmed.Dozens of trees near power lines have had their branches trimmed by a contractor for FortisBC, which provides natural gas and electric services in the area.Residents of the village, located around 80 kilometres south of Kelowna, took to social media over the past few days to share photos and voice their frustration. One member of a local Facebook group called it "Keremeo
The population of Japanese beetles in Nova Scotia is growing and that's contributing to the death of plants and fruit crops in parts of the province.The beetles are an invasive species in the province and the current infestation is raising concerns. Bernie Thorne, a grape grower in Berwick and the vice-president of the Grape Growers Association of Nova Scotia, said the beetles, which are fairly new to the Annapolis Valley, are hungry enough to do some damage. "There's enough population there at
After World War II, Black people in Houston found the rare chance to buy a nice home in the new community of Pleasantville, Texas. But in the years that followed, officials routed the Interstate 610 loop with its tailpipe exhaust along one side of Pleasantville and cement plants and other heavy industry grew nearby.
A risk for tornadoes will accompany the strongest storms that develop on Sunday
After years of planning, a floating swimming pool in the East River may be closer to becoming a reality. The non-profit group Friends of +POOL is testing a filtration system that will filter out contaminants in the river making it safe to swim. (AP video: Joseph B. Frederick)
Hurricane Hone could bring up to 250 mm of rain to parts of the Hawaiian Islands this weekend
Heat waves are sweaty, uncomfortable, even health-endangering, but scientists have come up with an innovation they say could provide relief.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — An unusually cold weather system from the Gulf of Alaska interrupted summer along the West Coast on Saturday, bringing snow to mountains in California and the Pacific Northwest and prompting the closure of part of a highway that runs through a national park.
When Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz strolled onstage to welcome a conference of clean power advocates to Minneapolis in May, he was quick to note that his state is now getting a little over half of its power from renewables. In the next breath, Walz said Minnesota would never get to 100% — a goal he helped set — without changing what he called “outdated” permitting laws.
Soil Says Using brand new methodology, scientists in China have discovered a shockingly simple trick to extract large quantities of water from lunar soil. As the South China Morning Post and other outlets report, the new technique has been tested out on Moon dirt samples brought back from China's 2020 Chang'e 5 mission — the […]
There's a lot of misinformation and conspiracies out there about geoengineering, so let's clear the air.
Granby Zoo staff release dozens of baby spiny softshell turtles in a Quebec river as part of a zoo conservation project. (Aug 24, 2024)
The provincial government is once again looking for expressions of interests from potential buyers for Marble Mountain. (Colleen Connors/CBC)The provincial government has issued a request for expressions of interest (EOI) for the purchase or long term lease of Marble Mountain Ski Resort.The document says "the Province is seeking to hear from potential proponents that may be interested in presenting a sustainable business model and who are willing to undertake investment in the resort including m
Beekeeper Nicole Russell says people can book a sessions at her Honey Bee Healing Hut in Blaketown, where they can recline over thousands of bees. (Melissa Tobin/CBC)A beekeeper on Newfoundland's Avalon Peninsula is inviting people to check out the good vibrations that bees can make — by sitting atop thousands of them.Nicole Russell has opened up the Honey Bee Healing Hut in Blaketown, where people can visit a shed she's fitted out with a vaulted ceiling, and a reclining bed that sits atop four
Even before Robert F. Kennedy Jr. endorsed Trump for president, he repeatedly disappointed environmentalists, who said he had abandoned his green roots.
Community leaders in Fort Chipewyan, Alta., are asking residents there to stay away from Lake Athabasca, citing concerns about the water quality and possible contamination.Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam and Fort Chipewyan Métis president Kendrick Cardinal have both posted messages on social media recently, asking people in the community to stay away from the shoreline, not swim in the water and not consume the lake water. Both cited concerns about possible contamination in the