Green vision for old nuclear plant site unveiled

The masterplan for the old nuclear site hopes to create high value jobs [Ironside Farrar]

A masterplan for turning an old nuclear plant site a "green energy hub" has been unveiled.

The aim is to help the land at Chapelcross near Annan bring high value jobs to the area and transform the local economy.

The project is backed by more than £15m from the Scottish and UK governments.

It includes hydrogen production and storage as well as energy and enteprise campuses.

The Chapelcross site ceased generating electricity in 2004 and its cooling towers came down a few years later.

It covers an area of more than 210 hectares (520 acres).

Dumfries and Galloway Council leader Gail Macgregor said the masterplan set out a "clear vision" for delivering jobs for the region.

She said they were working with the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority and South of Scotland Enterprise to make the site a "powerful force for change".

Plans are also in development for a battery energy storage facilily on land nearby.