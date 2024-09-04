Greenland court to rule on anti-whaling Paul Watson's Extradition

NEWS WIRES
·2 min read

A Greenland court will decide Wednesday whether to keep US-Canadian anti-whaling activist Paul Watson, 73, in custody pending extradition to Japan over a whaling altercation. Lawyers anticipate extended detention as legal review continues in Nuuk, the capital of the Danish autonomous territory.

A Greenland court decides Wednesday whether to keep US-Canadian anti-whaling activist Paul Watson in custody pending a decision on his extradition to Japan, where he is wanted over an altercation with whalers.

Lawyers for the 73-year-old campaigner expect the court in Nuuk, the capital of the Danish autonomous territory, to extend his custody as a legal review of the extradition request drags on.

Watson was detained in Nuuk in July on a 2012 Japanese arrest warrant, which accuses him of causing damage to one of its whaling ships in the Antarctic in 2010 and injuring a whaler.

Watson, who featured in the reality TV series "Whale Wars", founded Sea Shepherd and the Captain Paul Watson Foundation (CPWF) and is known for radical tactics including confrontations with whaling ships at sea.

He was arrested on July 21 when his ship, the John Paul DeJoria, docked to refuel in Nuuk on its way to "intercept" a new Japanese whaling factory vessel in the North Pacific, according to the CPWF.

Japan accuses Watson of injuring a Japanese crew member with a stink bomb intended to disrupt the whalers' activities.

His lawyers insist he is innocent and say they have video footage proving the crew member was not on deck when the stink bomb was thrown, but the Nuuk court refused to view it at the last custody hearing on August 15.


Read more on FRANCE 24 English

Read also:
Anti-whaling activist Paul Watson to remain in detention in Greenland
France urges against anti-whaling activist Watson's extradition to Japan
Greenland arrests anti-whaling activist and Greenpeace co-founder Paul Watson

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • A Constance Bay homeowner drew a line in the sand. Is it legal?

    A fence that runs across the sand and into the water at a Constance Bay beach colloquially known as The Point has some questioning whether waterfront property owners have the legal right to build structures on the shorelines that front their properties.In Ontario, some do, according to a lawyer consulted by CBC News. While she couldn't comment on the Constance Bay case, Margot Pomerleau, a partner with the Ottawa-based firm MBC Law, explained it depends on two factors: shoreline ownership and "r

  • Sweden's 'Queen of Trash' on trial for mountains of waste

    Bella Nilsson is one of 11 people charged in Sweden's biggest ever environmental crime trial.

  • Rescue dog has plenty to say during rare orca encounter; video

    A pod of rarely seen orcas was a wonderful source of excitement for a group of San Diego whale watchers last Wednesday. But perhaps the most curious and enthusiastic member of the charter was a rescue dog named Fin. The accompanying foota

  • 5-year-old attacked by mountain lion during Labor Day family outing to Malibu Creek State Park near Los Angeles

    A Southern California family's Labor Day weekend picnic turned into a terrifying ordeal when a mountain lion attacked a 5-year-old boy and tried to drag him into the woods, prompting his relatives to rescue him from the wild animal's jaws, authorities said. The brazen attack unfolded at 4:21 p.m. local time Sunday in Malibu Creek State Park, about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles, and left the child with "significant but non-life-threatening injuries," according to a statement from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. A family of six adults and several children from Woodland Hills, California, was having a picnic at the park in the Santa Monica Mountains when the large cougar suddenly appeared and snatched the boy as his family and witnesses watched in horror, according to the statement.

  • Rustad tells Jordan Peterson B.C. needs nuclear talk, end to school 'indoctrination'

    The leader of B.C.'s Conservatives says there needs to be a conversation about nuclear power's role in the province's energy future and a review of educational materials he says are designed for "indoctrination" of children.

  • Sunken village emerges in Greece as drought dries up lake

    From beneath the shrinking Lake Mornos in central Greece, the muddied remains of homes are reemerging nearly 45 years since the village that once stood here disappeared underwater. After a winter of hardly any snow, a summer of punishing heatwaves and months of little rain and drought across much of Greece, the huge man-made lake which supplies water for nearly half the Greek population has dwindled to its lowest level in decades. "Day by day, the water goes down," said Dimitris Giannopoulos, mayor of the broader Dorida municipality, who said nothing similar had been seen for 33 years.

  • Volunteer snake wranglers have hands full protecting at-risk reptiles from Edmonton roads

    For the third year in a row, Ciara Fraser and her team of about 80 volunteers will have their eyes to the ground in an area west of Edmonton, looking for red-sided garter snakes.The species is at risk of being run over and Fraser, a conservation co-ordinator with the Edmonton and Area Land Trust, is relocating a den of snakes to a new area. "The snakes were at risk of being struck by vehicles where their hibernaculum is," she told CBC's Edmonton AM. Hibernacula are underground chambers where sna

  • Abandoned downtown buildings to be torn down under demolition program, city says

    The City of Calgary has announced plans to bring down four abandoned buildings in the 600 block of Fourth Avenue S.W. to make space for more housing.Within days, Edmonton developer Cantiro Group will start levelling the downtown buildings, which have sat vacant and vandalized for years, according to the city. Demolition of three of the four structures will be supported by the Downtown Calgary Demolition Incentive Program, which encourages developers to tear down unused office space. "When you're

  • This bestselling LifeStraw is on sale for under $25 — shoppers call it a 'must-have' for travelling, hiking and more

    Shoppers call this gadget "reliable" and say it brings them "peace of mind."

  • Zoo owner 'fuming' over pythons found in countryside

    Chris Moisier believes the two reptiles were abandoned.

  • How do you get a grumpy 4-ton elephant to a new home 120 miles away? Call the elephant movers

    When it comes to the niche business of moving elephants, Dr. Amir Khalil and his team might be the best. The Egyptian veterinarian's résumé includes possibly the most famous elephant relocation on the planet. In 2020, Khalil's team saved Kaavan, an Asian elephant, from years of loneliness at a Pakistan zoo and flew him to a better life with other elephants at a sanctuary in Cambodia.

  • A New Breakthrough in Fusion Reactors Could Solve a Major Problem Scientists Have Faced

    A fusion reactor contains some of the most intense conditions in the known universe, and making materials to withstand those conditions isn’t easy.

  • Kitten Joy Amid Scotland's Wildcats' Successful Breeding Season

    Scotland's wildcats enjoyed a successful breeding season with the birth of 16 kittens at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland's (RZSS) Highland Wildlife Park. These kittens were born at the project's dedicated off-show conservation breeding centre, where they are being prepared for eventual release into the wild. Among the proud parents are Margaret and Cranachan, who have welcomed a litter of two. Droma and Arran, along with Fruin and Mallachie, have each had litters of three. Meanwhile, Skye and Oscar, as well as Fian and Rannoch, are now caring for litters of four. All sixteen kittens are earmarked for release in 2025, with hopes that they will contribute significantly to the survival of this endangered species. Over the coming year, the young wildcats will undergo extensive preparation to equip them for life in the wild. Once they reach independence and are no longer dependent on their mothers, they will be moved to large pre-release enclosures designed to foster their natural development while minimising human contact and disturbance. The team is closely monitoring the kittens' progress through remote CCTV cameras, which not only allow for observation without interference but also provide valuable data on their behavioural development. This technology has also captured heartwarming footage of the kittens playing with their siblings, offering a rare glimpse into their early lives.

  • Gavin Newsom’s commute makes him a hypocrite. We’re left holding his climate goals | Opinion

    The Newsom administration wants Californians to drive 35% less to fight climate change. The governor’s long commute isn’t leading by example.

  • Residents hope a road that threatened old-growth forest will be rerouted

    A resident of Kentville, N.S., who was concerned that the town's plans for a future connector road to support the construction of new housing would result in the destruction of old-growth forest on his property is hopeful that the road can be rerouted. As a child, Ron Cousins spent his days playing in his family's woodlot, on the edge of the town; as an adult, he cut trees selectively from the forest. Over time, he said he came to recognize the forest was special — especially the forest on the f

  • Idaho hunters kill grizzly bear after one hunter is attacked

    An archery hunter in Idaho was knocked to the ground and bitten by a grizzly bear Sunday, but he and his partner pulled sidearms and killed the bear. Both men dialed 911 after the incident. As Monday afternoon, the injured hunter was recovering from…

  • Researchers shocked after 8-foot shark is eaten by a predator. But who's the culprit?

    A team of scientists from Arizona, Oregon and Rhode Island had been tracking a pregnant, porbeagle shark for hundreds of miles when it was killed.

  • Idaho archery hunters shoot, kill grizzly bear after it attacked and bit one of them

    It’s the first time someone has been injured by a grizzly in Idaho since 2021, Fish and Game officials said.

  • EU officials pledge to develop more water-saving technologies in farming as droughts worsen

    AYIA NAPA, Cyprus (AP) — Officials from nine southern European Union countries pledged Tuesday to work together to develop more water-saving technologies in agriculture as the prospect of worsening droughts puts additional strain on farmers and threatens food security.

  • Calgary issues $3,000 fines for water misuse as consumption spikes over long weekend

    Water usage across Calgary spiked Monday, reaching 505 million litres after a three-day downward trend between Friday and Sunday. It comes as the City of Calgary continues to ask residents and businesses to use less water during repairs to the Bearspaw south feeder main, a critical piece of infrastructure that supplies the majority of Calgary's system. Despite that messaging, the city increased its threshold of how much water can be used by 35 million litres on Tuesday to 485 million litres — up