Greenland court to rule on anti-whaling Paul Watson's Extradition

A Greenland court will decide Wednesday whether to keep US-Canadian anti-whaling activist Paul Watson, 73, in custody pending extradition to Japan over a whaling altercation. Lawyers anticipate extended detention as legal review continues in Nuuk, the capital of the Danish autonomous territory.

Lawyers for the 73-year-old campaigner expect the court in Nuuk, the capital of the Danish autonomous territory, to extend his custody as a legal review of the extradition request drags on.

Watson was detained in Nuuk in July on a 2012 Japanese arrest warrant, which accuses him of causing damage to one of its whaling ships in the Antarctic in 2010 and injuring a whaler.

Watson, who featured in the reality TV series "Whale Wars", founded Sea Shepherd and the Captain Paul Watson Foundation (CPWF) and is known for radical tactics including confrontations with whaling ships at sea.

He was arrested on July 21 when his ship, the John Paul DeJoria, docked to refuel in Nuuk on its way to "intercept" a new Japanese whaling factory vessel in the North Pacific, according to the CPWF.

Japan accuses Watson of injuring a Japanese crew member with a stink bomb intended to disrupt the whalers' activities.

His lawyers insist he is innocent and say they have video footage proving the crew member was not on deck when the stink bomb was thrown, but the Nuuk court refused to view it at the last custody hearing on August 15.



