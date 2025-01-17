Greenland PM Dashes Trump’s Hopes Live on Fox News

Fox News

Greenland Prime Minister Múte Egede said on Fox News that his country’s residents “don’t want to be Americans,” despite what any possible public relations stunts by right-wingers like Donald Trump Jr. might suggest.

“We will always be a part of NATO. We will always be a strong partner for the U.S. We are close neighbors. We have been cooperating in the last 80 years, and I think the future has a lot to offer to cooperate with,” Egede told anchor Bret Baier.

“But we want to also be clear,” he stated. “We don’t want to be Americans. We don’t want to be a part of the U.S., but we want a strong cooperation together with the U.S.”

Greenland is an autonomous territory of Denmark. When Baier asked if Greenlanders would vote for their independence, Egede replied, “It’s up to the Greenlandic people to decide when we want to be independent, and I think it’s important to see that if Greenland takes those steps, we will always be a part of the Western alliance and a strong partner for U.S., because your security is our security.”

Egede added that Greenlanders want to be neither Danes nor Americans, but “part of the Western alliance as Greenlandic people.”

Egede made similar comments last weekend, pushing back against the president-elect’s desire for territorial expansion. Trump has claimed doing so is necessary for national security. Some Democrats seem to agree.