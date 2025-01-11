Greenlanders mull over independence and closer ties with US

Just a few hours before Donald Trump said he would not rule out taking Greenland by force on Tuesday, Donald Trump Jr flew to the sparsely populated but strategically vital arctic nation.

His man on the ground - for what Don Jr described as a “very long, personal day trip” - was Jørgen Boassen, a stocky 50-year-old bricklayer and the biggest Trump fan on the island.

Mr Boassen had been hand-picked by team MAGA a few days prior to show the younger Trump around the country that his father says he hopes to annex.

The Greenlander has already been involved with Trump’s inner circle. He was invited by MAGA supporters to help out with the US election campaign in November and rubbed shoulders with Nigel Farage at the Mar-a-Lago victory party.

The Reform UK leader told The Telegraph he was a “great personality” and that he “thoroughly enjoyed meeting him”.

At Nuuk International Airport on Tuesday, Mr Boassen rushed forward to greet Don Jr with a hug, before the incoming president’s son met a small but welcoming crowd of 10–15 people, some of whom were wearing MAGA hats as a show of support.

Charlie Kirk, a prominent Right-wing US influencer and one of Trump Jr’s entourage, said they had “found” the Greenlanders wearing MAGA hats, but several academics spoken to by The Telegraph said they believed the caps had been handed out to locals in advance of Don Jr’s arrival.

The elder Trump’s threat of military action did not seem to worry Mr Boassen, who later told journalists: “You know Trump, it’s best to take everything he says with a pinch of salt”.

“Trump always does tricks like this to make people overreact. Then he can see who is his friend and who is his enemy,” he told Finnish broadcaster Yle.

Mr Boassen explained why some Greenlanders would welcome a closer relationship with the US, but stopped short of backing a takeover by Washington.

Proximity to Russia

He told Norwegian newspaper VG that the US was better able to defend Greenland against any aggression by Russia or China than Denmark, which has ruled the country since 1814.

“East Greenland is very close to Russia, and if something happens to either Russia or China here, we only have Danish soldiers patrolling with dog sleds.

“Russia has noticed this, and that Greenland is far away from Denmark. If Russia wants to provoke Denmark, we could be the victims of that.”

Donald Trump has said that Greenland would benefit economically by becoming part of the US, a point that was noted by Mr Boassen.

He said: “75 per cent of Greenlanders live in some form of poverty, and by the end of the month they are always out of money.”

“Greenland has enormous natural resources, oil, natural gas and rare earths. Denmark’s resources are not enough to exploit them. We need a good deal with the United States.”

The CIA estimated in 2015 that 16.2 per cent of Greenland’s population lived below the poverty line, although the agency did not say how the figure had been calculated.

Mr Boassen’s economic concerns were echoed by Karen Kielsen, a cleaning assistant, who told CNN: “Everything is just getting more and more expensive here. Goods from Denmark are extremely expensive, so of course the USA seems more attractive.”

Student Imaakka Boassen said: “I don’t completely trust the Danes. Maybe I would have more trust in Trump.”

“There are so many Danes in leading positions in Greenland, but when we live in Greenland, it should be Greenlanders who lead,” he added.

Greenlandic and Danish politicians, as well as academics, have expressed opposition to Donald Trump’s plan to take over the country, and some poured scorn on Greenlanders who may be sympathetic to the incoming US president.

‘Marginal weirdos’

The only Greenlanders who support Mr Trump are “marginal weirdos”, one Danish researcher who has lived in Greenland for several years told The Telegraph.

Don Jr invited around 30 locals to lunch at the Hotel Hans Egede during his visit, where his father dialled in over speakerphone to tell those gathered that Greenland was a “very special place. It needs security for itself, but also needs security, very much, for the world”.

Mr Trump’s remarks were met by at least one cheer from the crowd.

One Greenland-based academic told The Telegraph that those who attended the lunch were likely from the “social underclass”.

They said that they were not interested in politics and were the kind of people who “when you invite them for lunch, they will come”.

Mariekathrine Poppel, an emerita professor from the University of Greenland, said: “The Greenlanders who are supporting Trump are very few. I suspect most people in the airport in Nuuk and at the hotel receiving the free meal were mostly curious.”

Ebbe Volquardsen, an associate professor of cultural history at the University of Greenland, said it was “absolutely not the case” that there was a fully-fledged MAGA movement in Greenland and that any support was limited to “a few individuals”.

Mette Frederiksen, Denmark’s prime minister, said on Tuesday that “Greenland belongs to the Greenlanders”, adding that the territory “is not for sale”.

However Mute Egede, Greenland’s prime minister, said at the start of the year that he wanted Greenland to be independent from Denmark.

“It is about time that we ourselves take a step and shape our future, also with regard to who we will cooperate closely with, and who our trading partners will be,” Mr Egede said in his new year speech.

Donald Trump has said he wants to take over Greenland because of its strategic location and because of its vast mineral resources, including rare-earth minerals.

He floated the idea of buying it during his first term in 2019, but Greenland and Denmark rejected the proposal.