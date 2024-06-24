Greenmount Recreation Center gets first ever AI computer lab

Being an NFL star is more than just about wins and losses and how many touchdowns you can score. It's also about using your popularity to inspire the next generation to be great! Inside the Greenmont Recreation Center, Baltimore City children ages 8-15 who have expressed an interest in STEM, kickstarted the first ever AI Athletics Day. "I'm here as living proof that these guys can become anything that they want to be," said Sean Ryan, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver.