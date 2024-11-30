Greenpeace activists board tanker demanding cut in plastic production

Greenpeace activists halted a petrochemical tanker in South Korea on Saturday, demanding a strong global plastics treaty as UN negotiations in Busan enter their final 24 hours with divisions remaining over critical aspects of the treaty.

The activists climbed aboard the tanker, Buena Alba, stationed near South Korea’s Hanwha TotalEnergies complex, at 9.30am local time.

The ship was set to load propylene, a fossil-fuel-derived chemical used in plastic production.

Equipped with safety gear, the activists scaled the ship’s mast, painted ‘PLASTIC KILLS’ on the side of the vessel, and set up tents to sustain their protest.

The vessel was halted for over nine hours as activists told The Independent they planned to continue sitting in protest until a treaty restricting plastic pollution is signed at the UN talks in Busan, where representatives from almost 200 countries have gathered.

“Our activists are taking action to stop this plastic shipment to urge world leaders to listen to the millions of voices demanding an end to plastic pollution,” Capucine Dayen, communications and engagement manager of Greenpeace, who was accompanying the activists, said on a phone call.

“Our activists want to stay as long as necessary, until the end of the treaty negotiations,” Ms Dayen said on a phone call as activists remained mounted on the tanker.

Greenpeace International activists board a tanker in South Korea carrying petrochemicals destined for plastic production. (Greenpeace)

Sunday is scheduled to be the final day of the fifth and final round of the UN’s plastics treaty negotiations where countries are expected to agree to the world’s first legally binding plastics treaty. However, the talks appear to have reached an impasse amid deep divisions persisting over critical issues such as production caps, financing and even the definition of plastics and harmful chemicals.

The activists say they wanted a treaty that puts a cap on plastic production. Global plastic waste is projected to nearly triple by 2060 if current trends continue, according to an Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) report.

Greenpeace is calling for a 75 per cent reduction in plastic production by 2040 to stay within safe climate limits. Greenpeace estimates that unchecked plastic production could consume up to 31 per cent of the remaining carbon budget needed to limit global warming to 1.5C.

However, they say the presence of the petrochemical industry was undermining the negotiations.

Greenpeace activists approaching a tanker on a boat off the coast of South Korea (Greenpeace)

“We’re protesting here because petrochemical industry lobbyists are out in force in Busan, using their power, money, and access to try to ensure the treaty fails,” said Ms Dayen.

“We want them to turn off the plastic production taps. And we want to show that if our climbers can challenge the plastic industry, so can world leaders inside the negotiation room.”

“We are taking direct action here today—stopping this plastic shipment—to urge world leaders to listen to the voices of millions of people around the world,” said Alex Wilson, a Greenpeace UK climb team volunteer. “Scientists and businesses are demanding a cap on plastic production to stop plastic pollution.”

As the activists held their positions on the tanker’s mast, tensions were escalating by evening. Ms Dayen told The Independent that the ship’s crew attempted to disrupt the protest by using loud noises and shining laser lights at the activists. She said the situation was complicating their ability to communicate with the media.

An activist holds a banner calling for cut in plastic production at the UN plastics talks (Greenpeace)

“Unfortunately, the crew on the vessel have been playing this very loud noise and trying to shine laser light in their eyes, which is making it very difficult for them to take any media interviews,” she said.

A spokesman for South Korea’s coast guard told AFP news agency that the police had been “deployed on the ship, and we are making warning announcements to facilitate a safe disembarkation”.

He said a “thorough investigation” would be carried out to determine if there were any “illegal elements” to the protest.

Greenpeace’s protest comes after a report showing heavy lobby presence by the petrochemical industry at the treaty talks. Analysis by the Center for International Environmental Law (CIEL) revealed that more than 220 petrochemical lobbyists, the highest seen at any plastics treaty negotiations so far, were present in Busan.

Despite slow progress in the negotiations, there is growing international support for including production cuts in the treaty. A cross-regional proposal for a global reduction target has garnered backing from 100 countries. Additionally, a coalition of 350 global businesses, named Champions of Change, has called for cuts aligned with climate commitments.

Environment activists hold a press conference calling for a strong global plastics treaty outside of the venue for the fifth session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on Plastic Pollution in Busan, South Korea (Yonhap)

Graham Forbes, head of delegation to the Global Plastics Treaty negotiations at Greenpeace USA, urged world leaders to seize the moment.

“We are at the eleventh hour of the negotiations. Countries must agree to reduce plastic production to protect human health, avoid climate chaos, and encourage investments in a truly circular economy,” Mr Forbes said.

“A treaty that does not tackle plastic production would be a failure, and this should be a red line for all governments committed to ending the plastic pollution crisis.”

Host South Korea’s petrochemical industry has also faced scrutiny for its role in fueling both plastic pollution and climate crisis. Greenpeace’s analysis showed that the country’s plastic production capacity emits greenhouse gases equivalent to Japan and Taiwan’s combined totals. South Korea also ranks as the largest producer of plastic waste in the OECD and the fourth-largest producer of petrochemicals globally.

“The South Korean government should listen to the wishes of its citizens who want to see an end to plastic pollution,” said Mikyoung Kim, project manager at Greenpeace Seoul Office.

“Corporate interests should not override the public. The INC-5 negotiations in Busan are Korea’s opportunity to make the right choice together with the world.”

The treaty talks are expected to conclude on Sunday, leaving a narrow window for negotiators to agree on decisive measures.