Greensboro FD investigates house fire

EDMONTON — Thousands of wildfire evacuees forced from Jasper National Park into British Columbia along smoke-choked mountain roads Monday were directed Tuesday to make a wide U-turn and head home if they needed a place to stay.
Crews continue to battle an out-of-control wildfire northwest of Calgary. An evacuation order was put in place for portions of the MD of Bighorn and while conditions have been favorable, the fire is yet to be contained. Michael King reports.
A warning has been issued in Kananaskis Country after a 1.5-metre-long ball python was spotted in Bow Valley Provincial Park on the past weekend.The large snake, which is native to Africa, is not venomous. However, Alberta Parks officials say they can be a threat to wild animals and small pets, as well as a problem for ecosystems and biodiversity in the province.Officials say the serpent was spotted "well away from campgrounds and facilities." They are asking anyone who sees the snake to call Ka
As water and debris began to fall, they ran to keep clear, some yelling “Back up!" and “Holy cow!” People then turned to watch the spectacle under a huge cloud of steam. No injuries were reported, but the Biscuit Basin area was closed for visitor safety.
Rare footage captured by a camera strapped to the back of an endangered shark shows the moment it was struck by a boat, prompting the animal to dash into deep waters.
A solar storm erupted from the surface of the Sun over the weekend, aimed more or less directly at Earth.
BARKERVILLE, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA — The British Columbia gold rush town of Barkerville is drenched, both from overnight rains and sprinklers dousing its timber buildings, some more than 150 years old.
Driven by oceans that won't cool down, an unseasonably warm Antarctica and worsening climate change, Earth's record hot streak dialed up this week, making Sunday, then Monday, the hottest days humans have measured, according to the European climate service.
Severe thunderstorm risk to hit Alberta as heat finally decreases in the province
Ample storm energy and impressive dynamics in eastern Ontario Wednesday afternoon
About 25,000 people were evacuated from Jasper National Park overnight Tuesday as wildfires threatening the mountain park in western Alberta. With team noon news coverage on the latest, here's Lisa MacGregor in Jasper, Michael King on evacuees being welcomed in Calgary and Kendra Slugoski on the overall wildfire situation in Alberta.
On Wednesday evening (July 24), the fire reached the Jasper townsite as winds switched to a southerly flow, pushing the fire northward. Winds will remain southerly Wednesday night, but a breezy westerly/south-westerly regime will resume Thursday; thankfully, however, on and off showers will linger throughout the day. Forecast details with meteorologist Dylan Kikuta.
Early humans may have played a significant role in the demise of one of the most iconic ancient species -- the woolly mammoth -- and others like it, according to new research. The arrival of early, primitive humans on Earth during the Pleistocene period, roughly 1.8 million years ago, caused a five-fold increase in extinction rates of proboscidean species, a taxonomic order of afrotherian mammals that include only one living family -- modern elephants -- and several extinct species, including the woolly mammoth, according to a paper published Wednesday in Science.
CALGARY — A necropsy has shown that a polar bear at the Calgary zoo died by drowning after his throat was crushed by a fellow bear in rough play considered normal for the massive predators.
Storm threat arises in Ontario & Quebec, with the most severe potential in Eastern Ontario and SW Quebec. Localized flooding will be the largest threat as training thunderstorms could lead to excess rainfall over a single region. Rotating storms increase in potential the closer we get to the Ottawa Valley. Meteorologist Laura Power has more.
Alberta contends with another day of severe thunderstorm opportunity on Thursday, with beneficial rains for the wildfires, while parts of Saskatchewan and Manitoba deal with a period of extreme heat
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A typhoon killed three people in Taiwan as it approached the island on Wednesday, while people trapped by rising floodwaters in the Philippines called for help in the Southeast Asian nation where at least 13 died.
WASHINGTON (AP) — On Sunday, the Earth sizzled to the hottest day ever measured by humans, yet another heat record shattered in the past couple of years, according to the European climate service Copernicus Tuesday.
A torrential downpour in Halls Harbour, Nova Scotia, swept away a road and walking bridge as rain overflowed a ravine into the harbour, eroding the ground beneath. Thankfully, no one was injured. This is the second summer in a row that Nova Scotia's tourism operators have faced flash flooding.
A Saskatoon family joined thousands of people evacuating the town of Jasper and surrounding area beginning Monday evening.Multiple fires are burning in Jasper National Park. Two of them, burning to the north and south, are threatening the town of Jasper. As of 12 pm. CST Wednesday, flames were five kilometres from the Jasper townsite. Around 25,000 people have left the national park since the evacuation notice Monday — all with little advance warning.Saskatoon paddling instructor Bryan Sarauer,