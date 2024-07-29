Greensboro officers investigating shots fired call in area of Wendover Avenue and English Street
Greensboro officers investigating shots fired call in area of Wendover Avenue and English Street
Greensboro officers investigating shots fired call in area of Wendover Avenue and English Street
The screen icon offered both "utmost respect" and "complete disdain" for this question from Entertainment Weekly.
BUTLER, Pa. (AP) — Gene Puskar has been with The Associated Press for 45 years. Based in Pittsburgh, his career has spanned a wide range of events including the nuclear accident at Three Mile Island, the Sept. 11 attack that downed Flight 93, Stanley Cups and World Series, many presidential and campaign events and, his favorite, the Little League World Series. Here’s what he had to say about making this extraordinary photo.
A police investigation was launched after officers were made aware of a video filmed inside HMP Wandsworth in south London.
Aniston plays Alex Levy on the hit AppleTV+ series, which has recently begun filming for its fourth season
The potential VP candidate said this term helps rob Trump of some of his power.
Joe Biden may have removed his name from the 2024 presidential campaign, but he is determined to leave Donald Trump something to remember him with.Biden is calling for sweeping reforms in the Supreme Court to ensure that no president is above the law. To preserve his legacy, he sees it as imperative to shackle Trump, whom he sees as a threat to democracy.The president wants to transform the Supreme Court to make it less rigid and more answerable—and while any lasting changes are unlikely to pass
Trump's running mate went to bat for his wife, Usha Vance, a child of Indian immigrants.
Conservative figures in Hollywood such as Rob Schneider and Candace Cameron Bure are outraged over the Paris Olympics’ opening ceremony for featuring a tableau that seemed to evoke Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” but replaced the painting’s religious figures with drag queens and more. The Catholic Church in France slammed the visual as a …
The comedian also hit Donald Trump's running mate with a brutal home truth following his "childless cat ladies" smear of Democrats, including Kamala Harris.
J.D. Vance has lashed out at actress Jennifer Aniston, accusing her of a “disgusting” attack for commenting on his description of childless women as “cat ladies.”Donald Trump’s running mate used an appearance on Megyn Kelly’s Sirius XM show on Saturday to offer a defense of the resurfaced 2021 comments from an interview with then-Fox host Tucker Carlson in which he referred to Democratic leaders including Vice President Kamala Harris as “childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives.
Donald Trump took aim at pop icon Miley Cyrus during a speech in Nashville Saturday, immediately after heaping praise on her father, Billy Ray.“Billy Ray Cyrus is here. Where is Billy Ray? He's around here someplace, and he's great. He's a conservative guy. I said, ‘How did you get such a liberal daughter?’ How had that happened, Billy Ray?'” the former president said to a laughing crowd at a Bitcoin conference in a clip posted to X.Billy Ray’s appearance at the conference comes on the heels of
Vance acknowledged his past criticism of Trump before cooking up the description of the former president.
"She was so excited for the Olympic Games," Steffens told the Associated Press about her late sister-in-law Lulu Conner
But the royal wedding had its fair share of major jewels.
Antiques Roadshow expert Richard Price prompted gasps and applause from an audience at Salisbury Cathedral in Wiltshire after sharing his huge valuation of an "extremely rare" item…
In a 2021 interview with Fox Business, former president and convicted felon Donald Trump blasted Bitcoin, calling it a "scam" that should be regulated "very, very high." "The currency of this world should be the dollar," he said at the time. "And I don't think we should have all of the Bitcoins of the […]
The Grammy winner died in July 2023
The singer and actress posted snaps of herself spending quality time with her 16-year-old twins on Instagram on July 28
The Secretary of Transportation tells Shannon Bream that the former president kept two promises while in office — and that's it The post Pete Buttigieg Schools Fox News on What Trump Actually Thinks About Abortion: ‘He Lies All the Time’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
Charles may never see Archie and Lilibet againThe royal family breakdown has led to a situation where King Charles reportedly faces never seeing his grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet again. Prince Harry said this week in a TV interview that he won’t travel to Britain with Meghan due to security fears of an attack from a “lone actor.” And, as commentators told the Mail on Sunday, this means King Charles will become increasingly “remote” from the children in an “incredibly sad situa