Greenstone making amendments to open air burning rules

The municipality of Greenstone is taking down systemic barriers, one by-law at a time.

During their regular council meeting on Jan. 15, municipal council cast their final approval for an amendment to the rules and regulations outlined in Greenstone’s “open air burning by-law.”

Approved amendments include the creation of two new categories, for ‘special’ and ‘ceremonial’ events, which allow for exceptions in terms of when and where fires can be held.

The newly amended by-law also implements a $0 fee for special and ceremonial fire permits.

Director of fire services, Adam Lopatka, initially brought the proposed amendments forward on Dec. 11 for approval in-principle before council cast their final vote on Jan. 15.

During the council meeting on Dec. 11, Greenstone’s chief administrative officer, Mark Wright, explained what prompted these changes to the open air burning by-law.

“It was identified under the reconciliation action plan as one of those items that we need to adjust, but then also we’ve come across an event . . . where this came up and it didn’t fit within any of the categories that were already in the by-law,” Wright said.

These changes serve to improve accessibility by building on diversity, inclusion, and community.

The absence of the ability to waive or substitute conditions in the by-law where there can be other suitable safety controls or considerations may present a barrier to Indigenous Peoples in exercising their inherent rights. It may also impact other cultural and faith communities where an established cultural or religious practice may not fall within the parameters in the by-law, Lopatka stated in his report.

The proposed amendments are intended to allow the chief fire official the discretion to waive or substitute conditions in the by-law which can be safely and effectively controlled or mitigated by other means and take into account the unique circumstances of that particular burn.

If you or someone you know is interested in applying for a fire permit, visit the Greenstone burn permit website or go directly to the municipal office in your ward.

Story continues

An email address or cell phone number is required for registration.

For more information, see the Greenstone municipal website or contact Adam Lopatka at 807-854-1100 ext. 2007.

Austin Campbell, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SNnewswatch.com