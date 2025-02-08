Greenville County student musicians rehearse daily for performance at a world-renowned concert hall
Science shows a direct connection between diet and inflammatory arthritis. Here’s how you can craft your meals to promote healing, not hurting.
Netflix's new true crime drama has viewers hooked, with fans admitting they 'can't sleep' until they finish the series.
"There is perhaps only one circumstance in which it is acceptable to suggest to a loved one what I was about to suggest to my sister."
The actor and talk show host was put on the spot during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live.
Dr. Chris T. Pernell called out the Trump White House's "fundamental lack of understanding" on public health.
An outbreak of gastrointestinal illness on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship has sickened nearly 100 people.
A spokesperson for Beverly Hills’ Negroni Caffe Bar spoke about Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift's outing there this week.
"This is the one rite of passage that no other generation will ever, ever be able to understand."
The best sleep aid isn't necessarily a prescription from your doctor — find our best picks for magnesium, melatonin, valerian root and even OTC zzzquil.
What a world it could have been...
The actress was honored with the Maltin Modern Master Award.
The singer-songwriter said she was "so proud" of Billy Ray's new single "Lost," which he released on Friday, Feb. 7
Powter exclusively tells EW she got a phone call from a "very polite" Costner, and that her agent was angry when she declined to star in the 1995 movie.
She's "still mad about it", apparently.
A Windsor pharmacist has been sentenced in a U.S. court to seven years in prison for conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud.Tarek Fakhuri was one of four pharmacists who collectively billed Medicare, Medicaid and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan for prescription medications that they did not dispense at five pharmacies they owned and operated, according to a news release issued by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).Losses amounted to more than $13 million US to Medicare, Medicaid an
Demi Moore offered up every excuse she could think of to avoid checking into rehab before filming the 1985 Brat Pack hit St. Elmo’s Fire, including the fact that she was a drug addict, not an alcohol addict. During Thursday’s episode of WTF with Marc Maron, the Golden Globe winner explained that her mother was an alcoholic, so she knew drinking “wasn’t good” for her. “But that didn’t preclude coke, right?” she said. “So, I get St. Elmo’s Fire, and I remember [director] Joel Schumacher saying to
Don’t expect Kim Kardashian to appear on a roast anytime soon. The entrepreneur addressed her appearance on The Roast of Tom Brady during the Season 6 premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians and said she wouldn’t want to endure that again. “I will never, ever do a roast again,” Kardashian said in a preview for the …
Zoe Saldaña isn’t letting the controversy surrounding her “Emilia Pérez” costar Karla Sofía Gascón’s offensive social media comments take the joy out of her experience being recognized in the Oscar race, but she says she still has a lot to process about it.
Teller starred in 'Top Gun: Maverick' alongside Cruise and Powell — and went viral for his shirtless scene in the film
States are absorbing substantial increases in health care costs for the poor, as they realize that the people remaining on Medicaid rolls after the COVID-19 pandemic are sicker than anticipated — and costlier to care for. Costs went up partly because some people put off medical treatment during the pandemic, Shapiro's administration said. “The delays in health care access have had a significant impact on this population — a lack of access to general and specialty care; delayed procedures; avoidable hospital stays and emergency department visits; development of comorbidities; and a lack of preventative medicine as a whole,” Shapiro's administration said.