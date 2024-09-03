Greenville Humane Society launches new doggy day out program
The Greenville Humane Society is launching a new doggy day out program for shelter dogs.
A man is on trial accused of repeatedly drugging and raping his wife, as well as encouraging dozens of other men to rape her in their home while she was unconscious, court documents show.
A mother has paid tribute to her family after her husband and three children were found dead at a house in Surrey. The boys died alongside their father Piotr Swiderski, 31, at a house on Bremer Road in Staines on 31 August. An investigation is being carried out, however, police believe it was an isolated incident and nobody else was involved.
A pair of Toronto lawyers accused of embezzling nearly $7 million from real estate clients has been found in contempt of court for failing to hand over financial records
Seven people died after the luxury yacht Bayesian sank off the coast of Sicily, on Monday, Aug. 19
Authorities responded to calls that a guest had allegedly been bitten by a camel at Tennessee Safari Park on Sept. 2
The man died after he was assaulted in a Leicestershire park while walking his dog.
Let's remember what Labor Day is really about.
Over the course of nearly a decade, a man in the south of France is accused of recruiting strangers online to rape his wife after drugging her with anxiety medication. He and 50 co-defendants, including civil servants and firefighters, are to be judged in a trial beginning Monday in a court in Avignon and expected to last several months. Between 2011 and 2020, Dominique P., a 71-year-old former employee with electricity provider EDF, allegedly incited more than 70 men to rape his wife while she
More than a dozen members of a Turkish national youth organization were taken into custody in Turkey after local authorities say they assaulted two US Marines.
An 11-year-old has allegedly confessed to fatally shooting a former city council member and his daughter, according to officials in Louisiana. Officers in Minden, about 30 miles east of Shreveport, received a call at 6:30 a.m. Sunday about two bodies inside of a house, Minden Police Chief Jared McIver told ABC News on Tuesday. Responders found Joe Cornelius Sr., 82, and his daughter, Keisha Miles, 31, dead from multiple gunshot wounds, he said.
A man drove his car through a restaurant patio where a group of medical workers were celebrating in a Minneapolis suburb on Sunday, killing two people and injuring at least four, police and hospital officials said. Surveillance footage captured a man, whom police did not name, driving into the outdoor patio of the Park Tavern in St. Louis Park, a city immediately west of Minneapolis. The footage shows the man entering the restaurant parking lot on Sunday evening but not going inside.
NEW YORK — Linda Sun, a former aide to Gov. Kathleen Hochul, and her husband were arrested by federal authorities Tuesday, a month and a half after the feds raided their $3.5 million home in Manhasset. Sun and her husband Chris Hu were taken into custody early Tuesday morning and are expected to be arraigned in Brooklyn Federal Court. A spokesman for Brooklyn U.S. Attorney Breon Peace’s office ...
Bella Nilsson is one of 11 people charged in Sweden's biggest ever environmental crime trial.
Cindy Rodriguez Singh has not been spotted by law enforcement since she took an international flight out of Texas on March 22, 2023
With its announcement that militants guarding israeli hostages in the buildings and tunnels of Gaza had “new instructions” to kill them If Israeli troops closed in, Hamas signalled the opening of a chilling new chapter in an already brutal war.
Four people, including a gunman, were killed in Hawaii in a neighbor dispute when a man used a front-end loader to push multiple cars into a home.
Ten of the people accused of assaulting two U.S. Marines in Turkey on Monday were arrested on Tuesday, according to the Criminal Court of Izmir. The 10 arrested will "appeal the court's decision and ask for a lifting of arrests" on Wednesday, the Turkish Youth Union lawyer representing them told ABC News. The Marines, who were wearing civilian clothes, were assaulted by a group of two women and 13 men who were members of the Turkish Youth Union, according to the Izmir Governorship, the local governor's office, in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
The former model was fined on Monday after pleading guilty at an earlier court hearing to being drunk and disorderly at Heathrow Airport last year.
KOLKATA (Reuters) -India's federal police said it had arrested the former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College in Kolkata for alleged graft, after an investigation in the case of the brutal rape and murder of a young female doctor on the premises. Sandip Ghosh, who resigned as principal of the British colonial-era college days after the incident became public, was arrested on Monday on charges of financial irregularities, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said. The rape and murder case triggered widespread protests by doctors demanding greater safety for women at the workplace and justice for the 31-year-old doctor, whose body was found over three weeks ago.
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland held a state burial Monday for more than 700 victims of Nazi Germany’s World War II mass executions, whose remains were recently uncovered in the so-called Valley of Death in the country’s north, decades after their deaths.