Greenville Humane Society launches new doggy day out program

ABC News

Ten of the people accused of assaulting two U.S. Marines in Turkey on Monday were arrested on Tuesday, according to the Criminal Court of Izmir. The 10 arrested will "appeal the court's decision and ask for a lifting of arrests" on Wednesday, the Turkish Youth Union lawyer representing them told ABC News. The Marines, who were wearing civilian clothes, were assaulted by a group of two women and 13 men who were members of the Turkish Youth Union, according to the Izmir Governorship, the local governor's office, in a post on X, formerly Twitter.