Greenwich dominates Moriah in New York Class D Regional Finals
Greenwich dominates Moriah in New York Class D Regional Finals
Greenwich dominates Moriah in New York Class D Regional Finals
Two things can be true, and in the case of the New York Giants releasing Daniel Jones on Friday, that's, well, the truth. The first true thing: Daniel Jones probably isn't a starting QB-caliber player in the NFL. As a Giants fan myself, I've watched pretty much every snap…
Myles Garrett and Jameis Winston led the way as the Browns defeated the Steelers in a wild game played in the snow.
The Edmonton Oilers are going to have a massively different lineup for tonight's game against the New York Rangers.
NC State ran one of the worst trick plays of all time in college football against hosting Georgia Tech on Thursday night. In a terrible play design that should be banished from the face of the Earth, the Wolfpack shifted its formation to send most of its offensive line out…
Can't say this is surprising, but it's a situation that escalated to the point where it was necessary. A day after Daniel Jones played scout team safety and the quarterback shared a classy written goodbye, the New York Giants announced they were gran
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Daniel Jones era in New York is over.
One former Edmonton Oilers forward will be out of commission for a long time.
Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson won his first three starts back in the lineup. Will that raise his trade value? There's speculation on him and the Maple Leafs' center depth.
Ming Shi scored an all-time knockout in the strawweight division on Saturday at UFC Fight Night 248 to win the "Road to UFC" tournament. In the third round of her matchup with Xiaocan Feng (10-3 MMA, 0-1 UFC) at Galaxy Arena in Macau, Shi (17-5 MMA, 1-0 UFC) lined
If I'm Woody Johnson, I'm listening very hard to Rex Ryan making his pitch to come back and coach the New York Jets again. While speaking to ESPN New York's Bart & Hahn, Ryan -- now with ESPN -- he made a pitch that was pretty darn good. "There’s way too much tale
Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani may have won his third MVP award on Thursday, but Decoy, the Dodgers' most valuable pup, stole the show.
The MLB offseason is still young, but free agency rumors have already started swirling. Here's the latest news from around the league.
Man United are currently going through some big changes at the club after the arrival of new manager Ruben Amorim.Erik ten Hag was sacked by the club after the Red Devils struggled to perform this sea...
The big Survivor Series: War Games Bloodline match has found its final participant in CM Punk.
A once-promising season for LSU has been derailed in recent weeks, with Brian Kelly’s squad dropping three straight games following a 6-1 start.
On Football analyzes the biggest topics in the NFL from week to week. For more On Football analysis, head here.
The Rays have already announced they will play their 2025 home games at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa.
Manchester City have been dealt a major blow as part of their ongoing legal battles with the Premier League.Premier League clubs have officially voted by the two-thirds majority needed to approve chan...
TORONTO — The injury-ravaged Toronto Maple Leafs placed Matthew Knies on injured reserve Friday and signed fellow forward Alex Nylander to a one-year contract, recalling him from the AHL Marlies.
CLEVELAND (AP) — An incompletion and the final whistle ended Thursday night's snow-covered game between the Steelers and Browns.