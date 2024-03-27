Greenwich permit broke no rules, IRAC says

The Minister of Housing Lands and Communities did not violate any regulations in awarding a building permit to develop Greenwich property owned by Tim Banks, IRAC has determined in a 12-page ruling released Monday.

“I didn’t anticipate anything else,” said Mr Banks, “People have a right to build.”

After two permit applications to develop properties he owns within a Greenwich subdivision were denied in December of 2022, Mr Banks appealed and entered into an alternative dispute resolution process with the province which eventually resolved the issue, according to the IRAC ruling.

As a part of the agreement, the Minister of Lands granted Mr Banks a conditional permit to develop a seasonal dwelling on one of his four Greenwich properties last July.

The permit hinged on 10 conditions including connecting the dwelling to a province approved central water system, the ruling said.

Construction would also have to comply with any restrictions intended to protect the environment as imposed by the provincial Department of Environment, it noted.

“100 per cent, I wouldn’t be doing it if it was going to hurt the environment,” said Mr Banks, adding for decades his goal has consistently been to invest in his community and to do that within the rules.

In response to the July permit approval, Eco PEI - the parent organization of MacPhail Woods Ecological Forestry Project - appealed the Minister’s decision to grant the permit.

Upon reviewing evidence submitted, the commission found that the Minister’s decision to issue a conditional permit did follow proper procedure and was made in accordance with relevant laws and regulations. It also found that the decision was based on sound planning principles.

Moving forward Mr Banks said he intends to build a high-end rental cottage on the property.

Though, if Parks Canada does not want development so close to the Greenwich National Park he would consider selling the property for a price that recognizes the value of the land as a developable lot.

Rachel Collier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Graphic