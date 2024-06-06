Greg Lynn begins giving evidence in murder trial over deaths of Russell Hill and Carol Clay

Greg Lynn has appeared in the witness stand during his trial, after pleading not guilty to murdering Russell Hill and Carol Clay at a remote camping site in the Wonnangatta Valley in March 2020.

Greg Lynn has appeared in the witness stand during his trial, after pleading not guilty to murdering Russell Hill and Carol Clay at a remote camping site in the Wonnangatta Valley in March 2020. Photograph: Paul Tyquin/AAP

A former Jetstar pilot accused of murdering two elderly campers in the Victorian high country has taken the stand in his double murder trial.

Gregory Stuart Lynn, 57, has pleaded not guilty to murdering Russell Hill, 74, and Carol Clay, 73, at a remote camping site in the Wonnangatta Valley in March 2020. The prosecution alleges he killed the pair with murderous intent but does not know the circumstances or motive behind the alleged murders.

Lynn’s lawyer, Dermot Dann KC, previously told the Victorian supreme court that the deaths were the result of a tragic accident, and that his client had “made a series of terrible choices” to cover them up.

He began giving evidence on Thursday morning, and will be the only witness called by the defence after the prosecution closed their case on Wednesday afternoon.

The trial has previously heard that Lynn told police in 2021 that Clay was shot in the head after he and Hill struggled over control of the former pilot’s shotgun after a dispute. He told police that Hill came at him with a knife soon after, screaming “she’s dead” before another struggle in which the knife went through the chest of Hill while they were on the ground.

The trial continues.