Greg Lynn trial: police recorded accused’s wife saying car sought over campers’ deaths ‘really looked like his’

Police used a listening device to secretly record former Jetstar pilot Greg Lynn and his wife, Melanie, Victorian supreme court told.

Police used a listening device to secretly record former Jetstar pilot Greg Lynn and his wife, Melanie, Victorian supreme court told. Photograph: James Ross/AAP

The wife of a former pilot accused of murdering two elderly campers told him a car shown in a television program on the alleged crime “really looked like his”, Victoria’s supreme court has heard.

Gregory Stuart Lynn, 57, has pleaded not guilty to murdering Russell Hill, 74, and Carol Clay, 73, at a remote camping site in the Wonnangatta Valley in March 2020.

On Wednesday, Det Sgt Brett Florence, who interviewed Lynn as part of the investigation, continued to give evidence in the double murder trial.

He said that a 60 Minutes episode into Hill and Clay’s disappearance, which aired in November 2021, was part of the police’s media strategy to elicit information from the public.

Police used a listening device to secretly record Lynn and his wife, Melanie, as they watched the program, the court heard.

Related: Greg Lynn trial: shotgun found at former pilot’s home difficult to fire by accident, court told

The episode feature an image of a blue Nissan Patrol captured by roadside cameras in the Wonnangatta Valley region, that Victoria police wanted to identify as part of their investigation.

The court heard Melanie Lynn commented to her husband that the vehicle “really looked like his car and trailer” while watching the program on 13 November 2021.

Lynn removed a black awning from the passenger side of the vehicle on 19 November, the court heard.

Earlier this week, the jury were shown an excerpt of Lynn’s videoed interview with police.

In the video, he told police he went through a “decision-making pathway” drawn from his experience in the cockpit when considering how to cover up the campers’ deaths.

The prosecution has alleged Lynn, a former Jetstar pilot, killed Clay and Hill with murderous intent, but does not know the circumstances or motive behind the alleged murders. Prosecutors alleged Hill was killed first by unknown means and Clay was later shot in the head.

Lynn’s lawyer, Dermot Dann KC, previously told the court that the deaths were the result of a tragic accident, and that his client had “made a series of terrible choices” to cover them up. Lynn’s account is that Clay was shot in the head after he and Hill struggled over control of the former pilot’s shotgun after a dispute.

Lynn told police that Hill then came at him with a knife, screaming “she’s dead” before another struggle in which the knife went through the chest of Hill while they were on the ground.

Related: Greg Lynn trial: murder or ‘tragic accident’? - podcast

Last week, the court heard Hill told his family he was no longer seeing Clay after being given an ultimatum in 2006 by a neighbour to tell his wife about the affair he was having. Hill’s wife of more than 50 years, Robyn Hill, said she told police he was missing on 25 March, after he failed to tune in to any other radio meetings.

Hill tuned in to high frequency radio almost every night at 6pm to speak with other radio enthusiasts and friends, the court previously heard.

The jury last week was also shown photos of a crime scene where Lynn burned the bodies. Dann said Lynn had told police he set the bodies alight with a small amount of kerosene.

The trial continues.